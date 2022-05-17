Amelia Vrieze: Some ugly history is being rewritten with good deeds

Every house has its history, and usually its story will slowly reveal itself to its owners.

We’ve found plastic toy soldiers and a broken spoon buried in our yard. We found a baby bottle down the vents. Recently, after replacing our water-damaged cabinets, we found that one of the previous owners had cut a large hole in the ceiling, possibly while installing the microwave. Our house used to be the home of someone with polio; evidence of which includes extra hand railings and a taller toilet.

However, many homeowners in Rochester might not know that an ugly piece of history lurks in their property that can’t be unburied in the yard or found under the floorboards. When Rochester was built, many housing developments had restrictive covenants placed in the deed that banned the owner from selling the house to certain races or people of certain ancestry. While those restrictions can no longer be legally enforced, it’s so far been impossible to strike them from the deed completely.

When I saw the announcement calling for Mayo High School volunteers to help out with the “Just Deeds” project, I was immediately intrigued. This coalition helps cities like Rochester identify and map racially restrictive covenants, educate homeowners, and renounce the covenants. I knew that my family’s house unfortunately had a restrictive covenant, but as far as I knew there was no way to get rid of it. I thought that this project would be an excellent chance to learn our options.

The first step of the Just Deeds project is to map out the locations of these racial covenants. In order to help this process, students at Mayo High School, and recently John Marshall High School as well, were recruited to begin scanning old Rochester Post Bulletin newspapers off of microfilm stored at the Rochester Public Library to make them available in an online database. After they are uploaded, volunteers search them for advertisements about the new housing developments at the time. The collective work of the volunteers will be combined, mapped, and eventually the completed project will serve as a resource for Rochester homeowners regarding their own house’s deed.

While hunting for these ads, it’s hard not to get distracted by the old headlines. Currently I’m searching through newspapers published on the brink of World War II, and events are building up slowly in Europe and Asia. I’m also interested in the short funny articles that show a slice of 1938 life, such as “Lack of Attractive Men Reported in Miami Beaches,” and the photos and ads showing off the fashions of the times. The people volunteering for this project aren’t the only ones who have access to this information. Anyone can read the uploaded newspapers on the Rochester Public Library’s website and gain a window into the past.

I’m glad to volunteer for this project because not only does it provide a service to the community, it’s also rewarding and interesting work. I love learning about Rochester’s history, both the ugly and the beautiful.

Amelia Vrieze is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

