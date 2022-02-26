American flag is beautiful, and what it stands for is even more so

The last Winter Olympic event I watched was the 30-kilometer freestyle cross country race. Minnesota athlete Jessie Diggins crossed the finish line in the brutal, physically challenging race and collapsed. She had won silver.

Soon, she was assisted by others. Someone draped the American flag around her as she struggled to stand up. It was a remarkable scene of an athlete who had pushed herself to the physical limit. She later said it was the hardest race of her life.

Jessie Diggins was exhausted, happy and proud, and so were all of us, watching her. After the race, the red, white and blue flag around her shoulders looked awfully good.

Families all across our country own flags that are deeply meaningful. I hope Diggins is able to keep that flag.

The meaning of the American stars and stripes may be different for everyone. To me, it’s a reminder of the freedoms we have and the many veterans I grew up around who fought for our freedoms and the freedom of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

My father passed away in 1999. After the 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps at Fort Snelling, my mother was presented with an American flag. Mom is gone now as well. My younger brother, who served in the U.S. Navy, has possession of the flag from that day.

My father flew an American flag in his front yard like many World War II veterans. My younger brother remembers our father taking him out to the yard on summer days and putting the flag up or taking it down in the evening. In our household, all five kids understood flag etiquette.

Recently I asked my brother to search the flags he had in his possession that had been our father's. In particular, I was wondering if he had owned a 49-star flag. This number of stars on our flag is rare, but our family lived in Alaska when it became the 49th state on Jan. 3, 1959. The reign of 49 stars was short as Hawaii was admitted to the Union on Aug. 21, 1959.

No 49-star flag was found, but a 48-star flag was. The 48 stars became the official flag in 1912 after the addition of Arizona. The design was tidy, with six horizontal rows of eight stars each.

The 48-star flag is the flag that our soldiers fought under in two world wars. It was the flag raised on Iwo Jima. It was the flag, referred to in naval terms as the ensign, that flew in battle from my fathers-in-law’s ship, the USS Portland.

Because wool was being used for military uniforms during World War II, flags began to be manufactured in cotton.

My brother and I have no idea when our father might have obtained this 48-star flag, which, yes, is cotton. But it did its job and is a little worn.

The most profound gift I received upon my retirement was an American flag beautifully encased with a plate engraved with these words: “Flew over the Federal Medical Center on September 11, 2003.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being presented with an American flag is a meaningful moment in one’s life.

We must persist in finding ways to live in peace, in particular, right now, in our country and in the world. We must preserve our nation. A willingness to listen to and understand each other is needed.

Living in a country with freedom and equal opportunity for all is what that beautiful flag of 50 stars stands for.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .