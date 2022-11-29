An early Rochester education powerhouse

Eugene W. Young decided Rochester needed to offer an elite education experience, and he was ready to provide exactly that.

“The time has come when southern Minnesota, and especially the city and vicinity of Rochester, needs an institution that shall be high in rank, broad in scope, permanent in character and thoroughly Christian,” proclaimed the introductory brochure to Young’s Rochester Seminary and Normal School, which opened in September 1882.

Young was a native of New York, who had moved to Minnesota with his family in 1865, following his father’s service in the Civil War. He graduated from college in Northfield in 1879 and that same year established the High Forest Seminary, in High Forest Township of Olmsted County.

Within no time at all, though, Young realized his High Forest institution would likely be more successful in the prosperous city of Rochester.

In fact, the city already had similar schools in various stages of operating and closing: the Rochester Seminary for Young Ladies, the Rochester Female Institute, the Rochester Seminary, the Rochester Academy, the Rochester Training School and Darling’s Business College. The college proposed for what became known as College Hill never even opened its doors.

Apparently undaunted, Young established his school in a brand new three-story building at what is now Second Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

And he would need all that space since 150 students, both men and women, enrolled in the school’s three main tracks: college preparatory, academic and literary, and normal and business. Plus, another 100 students were enrolled in an adjunct art and music course of study.

The college preparatory class was designed “to admit students to the college department of our best colleges.” The academic and literary course required three years to complete, “or four years if Latin is included.”

The coursework was rigorous. For example, in the first year of the college preparatory course, requirements included Latin grammar, English grammar, algebra and physical geography. The second year required the mastering of Greek grammar, advanced algebra and geometry. The third year was more Latin and Greek, along with medieval and modern history, anatomy and physiology.

The first catalog of the school for the 1882-1883 academic year listed a faculty of six, with Young as both the principal and teacher of languages, physics and moral science.

Speaking of morals, the catalog advised students that “Frequenting taverns and all improper places of resort for students; drinking intoxicating liquors; using obscene or profane language, and playing at games of chance, will not be tolerated in the least.”

For the privilege of attending this august institution, students were charged a tuition of 80 cents per week, due one term in advance.

As for residing in Rochester, the catalog stated that “Living expenses in Rochester are very low. Good board can be obtained at from $2.50 to $3.50 per week.”

Despite all the promise and good intentions, the Rochester Seminary and Normal School did not survive more than a few years.

In 1887, the Darling Business College purchased and occupied Young’s vacant school building.

As for Young himself, there is some evidence that he officiated at funerals for victims of the 1883 tornado that struck Rochester. But he is not listed in the city directory in the 1890s.

Perhaps he found, somewhere, a new place to teach physics and moral science.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.