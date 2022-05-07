An ironing board brings out wrinkled old memories

“What’s that?” Steven asked when I came up from the basement.

“An ironing board,” I said.

The confused look on his face reminded me that he was part of the Permanent Press Generation.

“For ironing clothes if they’re wrinkled,” I said. “One of the things I remember most about growing up was my mom ironing the laundry …”

The ironing board was showing the signs of years of neglect. I abandoned the idea of using it as a visual aid to my recollections when I couldn’t figure out how to unfold the legs. Must be all the rust …

“After supper Grandma would set up her ironing board in the kitchen, spread some wrinkled laundry on it, sprinkle it with water from a bottle of Squirt …”

“A what?”

“A bottle of Squirt. It’s a kind of pop. Grandma had this old Squirt bottle … on Saturday night Grandpa used to like mixing Squirt with … “

I realized my story was getting sidetracked: “Anyway, Grandma would fill the bottle with water, then she had this sprinkler thing that fit onto the top of the bottle and she’d sprinkle water onto the clothes …”

“Why?”

Hmmm. I never thought to ask her "why."

“I don’t know. I guess they were just easier to iron if they were a little bit damp. A couple times a week Grandma would stand in the kitchen ironing Grandpa’s work shirts, my school pants, her dresses and aprons. ... I think she even ironed the underwear. And when my brothers were little I remember Grandma ironing their diapers.”

“Why didn’t she just throw them away?”

“They didn’t have disposable diapers then. They were cloth … and they had to be washed.”

“Eeeeuw!”

“Grandma had a little transistor radio on the kitchen counter and she’d listen to a radio station that played Nat King Cole and Debbie Reynolds …”

“Who?”

“Some old-time singers,” I said with a fond smile. I couldn’t begin to count the times I’d heard her singing along to “Too Young” or “Tammy.”

I tucked the ironing board under my arm surfboard-style and pulled the front door open. The Dumpster in the driveway was slowly filling up.

“Are we going to get a new ironing board?” Steven asked.

“They’re kind of obsolete today,” I said. “Clothes now are made out of material that isn’t wrinkled when it comes out of the dryer, and if something DOES need to be ironed … like, once a year … we just lay a towel on the kitchen table, put the wrinkled clothes on it, run a hot iron over it a couple of times and the wrinkles are gone.”

Once a year.

I wonder how many thousands of hours mom spent standing at her ironing board …

I tossed the board over the side of the Dumpster. It made a loud clang as it caromed off something inside, then it went silent. For a moment, I was tempted to reach in, pull out the ironing board and take it back into the basement for old time’s sake.

I decided to leave it, and buried it under a fondue pot, a push-button desk phone and a typewriter that was missing its “E”.

I’ll keep the memories instead.

And the next time I’m at the store, I’m going to buy Steven a bottle of Squirt.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.