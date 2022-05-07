SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

An ironing board brings out wrinkled old memories

Columnist Dan Conradt says explaining ironing is tough while getting sidetracked by Nat King Cole and Squirt soda.

Dan Conradt column sig
Opinion by Dan Conradt
May 07, 2022 06:30 AM
Share

“What’s that?” Steven asked when I came up from the basement.

“An ironing board,” I said.

The confused look on his face reminded me that he was part of the Permanent Press Generation.

“For ironing clothes if they’re wrinkled,” I said. “One of the things I remember most about growing up was my mom ironing the laundry …”

The ironing board was showing the signs of years of neglect. I abandoned the idea of using it as a visual aid to my recollections when I couldn’t figure out how to unfold the legs. Must be all the rust …

ADVERTISEMENT

“After supper Grandma would set up her ironing board in the kitchen, spread some wrinkled laundry on it, sprinkle it with water from a bottle of Squirt …”

“A what?”

“A bottle of Squirt. It’s a kind of pop. Grandma had this old Squirt bottle … on Saturday night Grandpa used to like mixing Squirt with … “

I realized my story was getting sidetracked: “Anyway, Grandma would fill the bottle with water, then she had this sprinkler thing that fit onto the top of the bottle and she’d sprinkle water onto the clothes …”

“Why?”

Hmmm. I never thought to ask her "why."

“I don’t know. I guess they were just easier to iron if they were a little bit damp. A couple times a week Grandma would stand in the kitchen ironing Grandpa’s work shirts, my school pants, her dresses and aprons. ... I think she even ironed the underwear. And when my brothers were little I remember Grandma ironing their diapers.”

“Why didn’t she just throw them away?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They didn’t have disposable diapers then. They were cloth … and they had to be washed.”

“Eeeeuw!”

“Grandma had a little transistor radio on the kitchen counter and she’d listen to a radio station that played Nat King Cole and Debbie Reynolds …”

“Who?”

Also Read
Christina Jacobs
Exclusive
Local
Rochester woman wins child care provider of the year award
Christina Jacobs has been a child care provider for close to 30 years. This year she was recognized for her work by being awarded child care provider of the year
May 06, 2022 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Laithan Dyer
Exclusive
Rochester in Color
'We need to change the 'them and us' mentality'
Get to Know … Laithan Dyer
May 06, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
omc midwives
Exclusive
NewsMD
Mothers and midwives: Experiencing the miracle of birth personally and professionally
Midwives provide a personalized, specialized care for new mothers.
May 06, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

“Some old-time singers,” I said with a fond smile. I couldn’t begin to count the times I’d heard her singing along to “Too Young” or “Tammy.”

I tucked the ironing board under my arm surfboard-style and pulled the front door open. The Dumpster in the driveway was slowly filling up.

“Are we going to get a new ironing board?” Steven asked.

“They’re kind of obsolete today,” I said. “Clothes now are made out of material that isn’t wrinkled when it comes out of the dryer, and if something DOES need to be ironed … like, once a year … we just lay a towel on the kitchen table, put the wrinkled clothes on it, run a hot iron over it a couple of times and the wrinkles are gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a year.

I wonder how many thousands of hours mom spent standing at her ironing board …

I tossed the board over the side of the Dumpster. It made a loud clang as it caromed off something inside, then it went silent. For a moment, I was tempted to reach in, pull out the ironing board and take it back into the basement for old time’s sake.

I decided to leave it, and buried it under a fondue pot, a push-button desk phone and a typewriter that was missing its “E”.

I’ll keep the memories instead.

And the next time I’m at the store, I’m going to buy Steven a bottle of Squirt.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.

Related Topics: PEOPLEDAN CONRADT
Opinion by Dan Conradt
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: St Marys hospital to open new surgical pavilion
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
20220506.100MileSale1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
'It’s wonderful being a part of people’s tradition': 100 Mile Garage Sale underway in SE Minnesota
The yearly tradition of garage sales stretching down Highway 61 in Minnesota has kicked off once again, and many people have flocked to their favorites stops to discover any great deals they can find.
May 06, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Major league baseball scouts in town
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Dr. Edward Kendall, co-winner of the 1950 Nobel Prize, dies
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else