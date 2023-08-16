An Olmsted County farmer lived his final days as a war prisoner

Jacob Dieter was trying hard to be patient during his service with the 9th Minnesota Volunteer Regiment in the South during the Civil War

Dieter dearly missed his wife and children back in Farmington Township of Olmsted County.

“I would like to be at home with you this winter, but I will be patient,” he wrote to his wife, Martha, on Jan. 10, 1864. “I send a kiss to you and each of the children.”

In a letter dated March 6, 1864, Dieter wrote, “I would like to see you all, but it would cost me about 50 dollars to go from here to home and back, and that is more than I can afford to spend, so I will have to wait with patience.”

At age 36, Dieter, whose letters are collected at the History Center of Olmsted County, was older than most men who volunteered to serve in the Union Army during the Civil War. As a member of the regiment’s Company F, he served alongside other men from Rochester and Olmsted County.

In 1864, the 9th Minnesota was stationed in Mississippi. There, the men were occasionally able to earn extra money by doing odd jobs outside their camp. On New Year’s Day of 1864, Dieter sent $5 home to his wife. “I think I can spare (it) and it will do you some good,” he wrote. He also included some advice for Martha, who was trying to maintain the family farm in his absence: “If you could sell the cow, I think it would be the best thing you could do with her.”

Then, on June 10, 1864, the 9th Minnesota met Confederate troops in a battle at Guntown, near Tupelo, Mississippi. Overwhelmed by the superior size of the enemy force, Company F was forced to retreat. After the fight, several men, including Dieter, were listed as missing.

“You must keep up good courage,” another member of the company wrote to Martha Dieter.

It turned out that Dieter, along with 25 other men from Olmsted County, had been taken prisoner. He and 19 others were sent to the notorious prison camp at Andersonville, Georgia, where 33,000 men were confined in an enclosure covering about 20 acres of habitable area.

“My father, Bill Williams and another man dug a trench to sleep in and thatched it over with brush,” one of Dieter’s daughters later wrote. “They had one blanket to cover the three of them.”

“I will write a few lines to you to let you know that I am well,” Dieter wrote to his wife on June 22, 1864, from Andersonville. “I don’t know how long we will have to stay here but I hope it won’t be long.” He added, “When I get out of this, I will tell you all the particulars.”

Eventually, Dieter was selected for transfer to Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia. On the way there, he managed to jump the train, but was quickly tracked down by bloodhounds and recaptured.

By November 1864, Dieter was severely ill due to the effects of his imprisonment.

“They put him in what they called the hospital and he died from the effects of starvation and was buried in a trench in the South,“ wrote his daughter.

Despite having been patient, Dieter would never see his family back in Olmsted County again.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.