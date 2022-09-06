Andrew Greenhaw: Isolation was hard; emerging was a sweet reward

My wife and I and our two children moved to Rochester in September 2020. We came to start our new call as co-pastors of the Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. Typically when I tell someone this I get the question, “What was it like to start at a new church in the middle of the pandemic?” Well, here’s what it was like.

First off, it was great. I don’t mean that sarcastically. When the pandemic hit we were in a job search. We had two new kids and needed stable employment for the both of us. We were hoping to work together and have the whole family in the same church on Sunday mornings. That we found this remarkable congregation, that they were willing to give co-pastors a try, and that they called us to lead them in the midst of the pandemic — all this was almost too good to be true! With so many people losing work at the time, we felt incredibly grateful for the good fortune of finding such wonderful, meaningful work.

That being said, the isolation was rough. It's hard moving to a new city where you don’t know anyone. It's hard to experience your first Minnesota winter as anything short of apocalyptic. On top of that, everything was closed, you couldn’t go anywhere, or visit anyone. For our first Christmas Eve in Rochester, we prerecorded the worship service two days before with no one but ourselves and the cameraman in the empty sanctuary. It was bleak.

Amidst all the isolation, there were several ways we were able to share genuine connection with our congregation. A weekly Zoom Bible study became a real community. We got to know about each other’s lives through weekly check-ins. (I’ve become enthralled with the weekly saga of the various illnesses and miraculous recoveries of a parishoner’s aging cat, for instance.) Over two years we’ve learned about each other's concerns, our values, our hopes, and our fears through regular engagement with the biblical text. That hour being with those good people over Zoom each week is a ministry that I cherish.

There are also some benefits to the new world we entered as things started to open up. When we began worshiping in one another’s physical presence again, there was a nearly palpable feeling of gratitude. We had missed this. We had missed singing together. And being together. And worshiping together. Gathering for worship felt more like a joyous occasion, more like a celebration than it ever had in the past.

The pandemic gave occasion to reconsider our lives, to take stock of what was truly important. If you stuck it out in church through the hard times of the last two years, it's because you made a real, conscious, choice to do so. The days of casually attending church because it's what people do, or because it's what we’ve always done — those days are over. This might mean fewer people in the pews on Sundays, but it might also mean more people there because they’ve made a real commitment to be in community with others trying their best to love God and their neighbors.

It’s been tough navigating a new call during the pandemic, but we’re thrilled to be here and frankly, we’re excited about the future. If the pandemic helped you see the value of community, if it made you look for purpose and meaning in your life, if it made you wonder about a higher power — maybe visit a church some Sunday. You might find folks there who’ve found purpose in serving a higher power together. And that can help you get through some pretty hard times.

Rev. Andrew Greenhaw is co-pastor of the Congregational Church United Church of Christ alongside his wife, Rev. Shannon Smith. He is the proud father of Ruth and Sam, ages 5 and 3.

