Andrew Napier: More than a football game

Every August I get an excited feeling of anticipation … it's almost football season! I grew up in Big Ten country, I went to a Big Ten school, and have always been a big football fan, particularly college football. The quintessential experience is one that I have known, a sold-out stadium of 70,000, half thinking if you just scream a little louder for a little longer, you will actually affect what’s happening on the field.

A more recent football experience comes to mind. There were nowhere near 70,000 fans. Conference realignment, multi-billion dollar TV deals, and the College Football Playoff were on no one’s mind. What I experienced on a beautiful early September day was all the best elements of football and more, brought together in perfect harmony, a St. John’s football game.

I first became aware of the St. John’s football program when I discovered that the winningest college football coach is not from a DI powerhouse but from a small Benedictine school in Collegeville, Minnesota; John Gagliardi, 489 wins in 64 seasons (80 more than Penn State’s Joe Paterno). I read Austin Murphy’s, “The Sweet Season,” a season-long account of the St. John’s football program, and ever since have been intrigued by their history and a few atypical methods practiced in the Gagliardi era: no tackling in practice and no off-campus recruiting.

Last September my dad and I went to the season opener at Clemens Stadium vs. UW-Whitewater, both DIII preseason top 25 teams. When we got to the stadium, we found a spot under a tree, on the tree-lined grassy slope that surrounds the south end zone, our "seats" for the game. We were two of 12,462 people in a stadium with an official capacity of 7,482.

I could still see many of the elements present on much bigger stages: talented players, a vibrant student section, even a video board where you can catch the replay. But there was also a humble, folksy, small-town spirit to it all, apparent at halftime when a fan got the chance to attempt a field goal to win a cooler sponsored by a local bank. The kick was no good, they gave them the cooler anyway.

It is not uncommon to see a Big Ten sideline with over 100 players recruited from across the country. St. John’s had almost 200, 80% of whom were from Minnesota. One of them had a familiar last name, Gagliardi.

As I watched the game from my spot on the hill, enjoying a cool breeze passing through the shade of the trees, I looked around and could see that I was watching more than a football game. There were families with little kids running around, young alumni reconnecting with college friends, old alumni enjoying the rhythms of an annual ritual.

To my right, I saw two Benedictine monks of the abbey at St. John’s, standing quietly watching the game, periodically engaged in exchanges with those passing by. Their presence embodied a sense of continuity, integration, as if to say what is happening on the field and in the stands is an extension of their community's founding, mission and ongoing presence there. Near the end of the game an announcement was made inviting everyone to Mass following the game, celebrated in the iconic Abbey Church.

The game ended. The home team won. My dad and I took a short walk along Lake Sagatagan, just south of the stadium and church.

What we had just experienced on the shady hillside was the culmination of multiple generations of steady, quiet work. In a sense, the game we watched began in 1953 when Gagliardi first arrived at St. John’s. Or we could go further back and credit the start of this bucolic alumni family football experience to the first Benedictine monks' arrival in Collegeville over 150 years ago.

My thoughts then turned to St. Benedict himself. Back in the sixth century, in the decline of Rome, he retreated to the country and began building a new kind of community, one that would offer respite, life, renewal, and hope; or as I had just experienced, a St. John’s football game.

