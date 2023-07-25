Andrew Napier: Wendell Berry is for everyone

On occasion I get together with a group of friends to do something we call Passion Lectures. Essentially, it is an excuse to gather a captive audience for a 10-minute PowerPoint presentation on whatever we want. Topics have ranged from The Big Duck (a duck shaped building in Long Island, New York) to road diets (something city planners apparently think about).

Most recently, I used my 10 minutes to make the case that everyone should read something written by a particular farmer, writer, poet, academic, activist and Kentuckian who is almost 90 years old. I will make the pitch to you as well: Wendell Berry is for everyone.

He is well read in organic sustainable farming circles. However, over the years as I encounter him in books, essays, articles, and the occasional poem, I wonder if his writing is of even more value to those off the farm?

At about the age of 30, Berry left a burgeoning career as a professor and headed back home to Kentucky to do what his family had done, farm. He has continued to do so for the better part of a half century. He kept one foot in the university for a time but eventually quit, he did not retire, his words. What he has not quit doing is farm in a way that treats the land as something worthy to be loved and to write about it.

His writing is not a simplistic extolling of a Jeffersonian ideal, a longing to unwind the clock. Rather, he shares a lifetime of reflection on the greater shared concerns of our day. He grapples with the questions we all face: the struggle of work, economies that let us down, the scourge of war, prejudice, the longing for connection and community, the importance of a physical human connection to the earth, a sense of place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of 60 years he has written more than 50 books, collections of essays and short stories, fiction, and poetry. His newest work, “The Need to be Whole: Patriotism and the History of Prejudice” came out last fall.

He gives his readers an outsider's perspective on what our modern, large-scale, fast-paced, technology-driven, hyper-individualistic culture offers us. What we see as progress he might reframe as a choice with trade-offs. If there are two sides to an issue, he’s talking about the other side of both.

A hard critique of both corporations and education institutions, the reminder that the health of our soil and our country are connected, an admonition that we shouldn’t rush to war, the idea that work is pleasurable and leisure is work, a case that the true expert may have no credentials, that independence and solidarity complement rather than contradict one another. In an age of either-or he pulls us back to the both-and.

Reading Wendell Berry can give us language for something we may have only felt. It can challenge us to see the gap between what we believe and what we do. If we can embrace a dose of cognitive dissonance, we will find an invitation to humility. An affirmation and hope focused on the dignity of the person and the beauty that comes from being rightly and wholly connected to all that is good.

He invites us to see the interconnectedness and dependencies between things we often view as mutually exclusive: the earth’s well being and ours, the health of the soil and the health of society, work and pleasure. To see that the real physical earth and our real engagement with it can offer healing and hope in ways our modern advances may not.

If you are a reader of nonfiction, start with his essays and read slowly. If you read with your heart, go to his poetry and read even slower. If stories are your teacher, his fiction incarnates his philosophy in the lives of the people of Port William. There is something for everyone. Yes, it will be work but it is the kind of work that is, in his words, “...restorative, convivial, dignified…one of the forms and acts of love.”

Andrew Napier lives and works in Rochester. He is a player of sports, eater of desserts, a distracted reader, and burgeoning appreciator of the little things in life. Send comments on columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

