Angie Mejia helps students of color through art

ROCHESTER — While a doctoral student at Syracuse University in New York, Angie Mejia had racially derogatory comments yelled at her.

Mejia, who identifies as Mexican and Afro-Latina, contacted campus police and spent months after being shuffled between campus departments.

Her experience at Syracuse solidified an already existing understanding of how minority communities are treated on college campuses and the lack of resources that are available, and it is the reason she now provides support for Black, indigenous and people of color at the University of Minnesota Rochester.

Now an assistant professor at UMR, Mejia is now in a position to do something with her negative experiences.

Following the murders of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in the Atlanta-area spa shootings on March 16, 2021, Mejia met with Yuko Taniguchi, a colleague of hers at UMR, and the only other female professor of color.

The partnership between Mejia, who teaches classes related to her sociology research focusing on the intersectionality of emotions and the social processes of racialization, among other topics, and Taniguchi, a creative writer and artist, lends itself naturally to the creation of Counterspaces, an art exhibit at the Rochester Art Center, and the space it provides for students.

What is a counterspace?

Counterspaces is a term by critical race theorists in education that says that individuals from racial and ethnic backgrounds tend to create safe spaces of community as they navigate less than hospitable spaces. Students of color tend to create spaces or groups for support seeing that universities have not been built with them in mind.

How did the creation of Counterspaces come about?

Ever since the murder of George Floyd (on May 25, 2020), I have been providing additional forms of support to our students. And that's more emotional support than anything else in a school of 40% BIPOC students. The stress was not only going on because of the pandemic, but now because of state perpetrated violence. I was answering academic questions but also questions about how to navigate a space now that the attention of race, racism and racialization is now in Minnesota, which it wasn't before.

The other professor, Yuko Taniguchi, was also providing that type of support. Eventually, after the Atlanta spa shootings, she came to me and she's like, “I'm exhausted.” And I'm like, “I'm exhausted, too.” There's something that we can do collectively, at least as an immediate support for our students. She's like, “We could start just by gathering.” It's going to be only open to students of color, who identify or who are multiracial, who want to go ahead and find a space to just share their perspectives on what's going on. Yes, [BIPOC students] are 40% of the student body, but it doesn't mean that there are resources, spaces or discourses.

Can you explain the importance of creating this space for UMR students?

There's not the space to really talk about issues of white supremacy or racialization in a truthful manner. Many campuses, like University of Minnesota, a predominantly white institution, tend to talk about white supremacy, whiteness and racialization in ways that keep white people comfortable. So most of the time, the talks, the listening circles that they had – like “this person got killed, let's talk about it” – was mostly to make white students feel good about themselves or less guilty, or to have the students of color really explain their humanity to white staff, faculty and administrators. And I was like, “Well, this is counterproductive. They need a space where they can share their perspectives openly, where they feel like they can talk their own truth, and it needs to be for them.” So that's what we decided on. We need a counterspace.

Why did you decide to use an art-based approach for Counterspaces?

My interest is looking at the social and emotional health of students, specifically students of color. That has been most of my research. I also do art-based research. So we decided to have workshops, but you don't have to be an artist. [Students] create a poem, a spoken word or something like that, that can go with their visual that they were creating. Yes, it's an art thing, but it's not going to be flowers and pink daisies and stuff like that. No, there's some really hard truths. And there are white people who are not ready for those truths.

Work on display as part of the "Counterspaces" exhibition, including "Two Worlds Collide" by Michelle T. Vue, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Rochester Art Center. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

All of the art is saying a lot of things about belonging that we have not talked about before. And that's what art should be. It should have a revolutionary message. Art has always been, if you look at the acceptable social movements in the US, art has been one way to communicate the same transformation. It is communicating some truths that, for whatever reason, we don't speak about really loudly.

The last workshop is coming up. How long will Counterspaces continue?

It might be the last one for at least the school year, but no, it's not going to be the last. We have used our own funds, so depending on how we can get more funds to offer more, we will offer [workshops] more. The idea is not new, like people build spaces in spaces of non-belonging. There's people who use art for healing and art for protests, but actually combining both causes us to be something new that we do want to keep on exploring.

