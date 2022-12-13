Anje Gasner: First off the block -- what will come next?

Writer’s block has never proved to be a more pertinent issue.

Over the past two weeks I’ve asked my peers, teachers, and family members a variety of questions in order to gauge the best topic for this column. And in my quest for the perfect piece of writing inspiration, I’ve come across a variety of compelling subjects — Cesar Chavez, the Little Rock Nine, invisible disabilities, and health care accessibility, to name a few. So why is it so difficult for me to decide on one single topic?

Although I'm typing this in the comfort of my bedroom, I'm certainly out of my comfort zone as a writer. This will be my first ever column for the Post Bulletin, and my first time writing for a much larger audience than, say, my English/AP Lit teacher. Whether knowingly or not, I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself to make a good first impression.

As early as second grade, I had the tendency to be a bit overeager. I remember writing a letter to give to my teacher on the first day of school. It was completely over the top — two pages of wholehearted enthusiasm and self-taught cursive. Despite making me somewhat of a teacher’s pet, I do think there’s something to this craft — writing a letter can be a deeply personal experience.

Second grade ended up being a great experience for me. I distinctly remember wandering through the rows of books at Bamber Valley Elementary, selecting titles from a variety of genres, ranging from history to science fiction. Perhaps that’s why, when confronted with the vast, empty sea of a blank white page, I found myself swimming against the current. As a lover of writers, I had surrounded myself with their various perspectives, but had never truly put myself in their shoes.

Which is why I wanted to begin by writing a bit closer to home, as a way to explore the writing process — this column could even be considered my own personal letter to you, the readers. While this won’t be published in cursive (my younger friends have informed me that this is apparently a dying art form), I am hoping that this will serve as a tangible beginning to our journey — an introduction, if you will.

What I’m most looking forward to is the opportunity to write in my own voice — a voice which, I suspect, may evolve over time. I’m currently a junior at Century High School, and this has been an engaging experience for me already. I’ve started to keep a list of some of my more noteworthy ideas, and I’m finding that inspiration lies in even the most mundane of everyday occurrences. Writing my first column has proved to be an exhilarating experience, and has allotted me with much insight for the future. Here's hoping this was half as interesting to read as it was for me to write. In these upcoming months, I hope you'll stay tuned to more insight, stories, and perspectives from both me and my fellow teen columnists at the Post Bulletin.

Anje Gasner is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .