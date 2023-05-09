Anje Gasner: My ears came alive to the sound of loud music

As long as I can remember, I've worn hearing aids. I started wearing them when I was 2 years old, and over the years, the design has changed significantly — shifting from bulky, colorful pieces of plastic, to the sleek modern era of invisibility. My current hearing aids are like a transparent wire, hardly noticeable.

What was noticeable was the sensation — sound was subtle, so that's all it was, it was just sound. My headphones never stayed in place, bashing up against my hearing aids. Dancing was an impossible feat, the wires of my earbuds dangling as I adjusted my head in search of just the right angle.

I lacked the ear to definitively track the complexities of music, to distinguish between notes and sounds. Music always seemed to be more poetry than rhythm. I clung to lyric videos, websites, and the paper packets in the backs of CD cases. Without lyrics, I listened discontentedly; I could hear the lead singer, but I had no idea what was being sung.

Most of what I heard seemed mechanical, meant to appease a commercial audience with familiar patterns and themes of romance. It was by complete accident that I stumbled across my favorite style of music — a kind of post punk-rock.

It was LOUD. The sounds not only vibrated, they pulsated — I had never experienced music so vividly. I had heard sonnets, these were novels. I stomped around with energy, felt the rise in my heartbeat as music washed over me for the first time. And the second time. And the third. And repeat.

Until one night when I pressed play and found myself completely taken aback. I had listened to this song dozens of times, but this, right now, was the first time I had heard the softer backing vocals, illuminating a sweeter side to the song — a guitar riff that had previously been swallowed by the echoes of drums.

And now, it seems like there's always a melody I haven't heard, a perspective I'd never considered. When I was younger, it was hard to fully appreciate the nuance of music. The sounds were obstructed — like pieces of a puzzle. As I've gotten older, I've come to appreciate this process of discovery; my continuous replays of a song are familiar, but never predictable.

I'm grateful for my hearing loss — I feel that once I discover a song, I never really stop discovering it.

Anje Gasner is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .