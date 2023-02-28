Anje Gasner: The daily routine? It could be a masterpiece

I see the world around me through two lenses: Now and Then. The hallways of my high school are long, people-filled passages of well-lit linoleum. I trip on the shoes in front of me, wave at the boy from my Geo class, and weave through the crowd like a frayed ribbon’s futile attempt to pass through a needle.

This is my routine, passing through the hallway, 35 times per week. Even though it’s technically the same thing every day, my brain seems to believe otherwise. I envision the hallways as a personal liminal space, where each day-to-day change presents a stark contrast.

This present moment, walking down the hallway, is quickly obstructed with blurry flashbacks, the past simultaneously unfolding around me. In one eye: locker bays, book bags, and the bright eyed freshmen who still seem new to me, six months into the school year. In the other, the mirage of last May -- my 16-year-old self, the baby faced versions of her friends, their faces hidden behind paper masks.

Admittedly, 2021 was particularly memorable for me. It was an exciting, social, hopeful year. I met a lot of passionate students who were coming back from distance learning and wanted to make the most of it; It really brought us together and made those first-year experiences both engaging and impactful.

However, I think this feeling goes a bit deeper than that. The mere-exposure effect is when someone grows accustomed to something familiar. People like things that they know. I didn’t realize it at the time, but last year set the tone for what is familiar — both in my high school experience and in my personal life.

In many ways, my junior year has certainly felt like “2021: Part 2.” I have similar courses, extracurriculars, and my daily routine has stayed mostly the same. It may not be as new or exciting, but I've grown into myself a lot this year. I find it easier to go outside of my comfort zone, and when I do I can appreciate that my past experiences have helped me to get to where I am.

When I walk through the hallways, it’s so easy to switch into that past lens, to think about the past as if it were something I’d lost. But I’m beginning to realize that these flashbacks aren’t snapshots. Contrast is a good thing — I may have really liked the canvas starting out, but I’m starting to see clear shapes, new patterns, textures that I’ve never considered before. Life is a masterpiece and I'm still painting.

Anje Gasner is a junior at Century High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com .