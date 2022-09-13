SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Are long, pointy lug nut covers legal?

The only law that may pertain to the pointed lug nuts would be in regards to the overall width of the vehicle.

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
Opinion by Sgt. Troy Christianson
September 13, 2022 10:55 AM
Question: I have recently noticed several semi-trucks with lug nuts on their front tires that are pointed and stick out beyond the edge of the cab. I’m concerned that they could cause damage to other vehicles. Is there a law about this?

Answer: I believe you are referring to the lug nut covers. They are only a decoration and have no function of holding the rim onto the front assembly of the semi. There are no state or federal laws that prevent anyone from putting these over their lug nuts. The only law that may pertain to the pointed lug nuts would be in regards to the overall width of the vehicle. No vehicle or commercial vehicle can exceed 8 feet 6 inches wide on the roadway.

Commercial vehicle drivers are required to check the tightness of the lug nuts and other equipment when they perform their daily walk around check on the semi. If a semi is missing a certain amount of lug nuts this would put their vehicle out of service until they were replaced.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

