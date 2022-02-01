SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Are fuzzy steering wheel covers legal?

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
By Sgt. Troy Christianson
February 01, 2022 12:52 PM
Share

Question: It’s so cold in the winter, I am thinking about getting one of those fuzzy steering wheel covers. I think they will help keep my hands warm while driving. But my question is, are they legal?

Answer: Steering wheel covers are legal. A quick reminder though - it’s always the driver’s responsibility to keep control of the vehicle at all times, even if the steering wheel cover becomes loose. Every driver is responsible for knowing the actual and potential hazards on the highway and using due care in operating a vehicle. This includes on snow, ice, slush, frost, wet roads or any type of conditions.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention, and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

Also Read
013122-YMCA-7589.jpg
Local
Update: Rowdy teens disrupt Y's last day
The large group left the property after pulling fire alarms, damaging locker room.
January 31, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 30-February 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 31, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Robbery Suspect.jpg
Local
Police look for suspect in attempted car theft, phone robbery
Suspect initially tried taking victim's car before stealing his cellphone
January 31, 2022 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07336.jpg
Community
Sophie Kaufmann: Don't let Google devalue the acquisition of knowledge
It is a state of mindfulness. It is turning a mundane life into a life of gratitude, warmth, and beauty.
February 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Sophie Kaufmann
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07384.jpg
Community
Chloe Weingarten: Composting has become a family obsession
My dad started composting in our backyard eight years ago. As an avid gardener, he wanted to boost the tomato and zucchini harvest. Also, ever environmentally conscious, we wanted to cut our weekly contribution to the city landfill.
February 01, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chloe Weingarten
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Time will tell if our 'scrapbooks with words' will be worth keeping
Columnist Loren Else says words, emotions, activities recorded in journals or diaries are sometimes best kept, sometimes best tossed away.
February 01, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
2021 6.jpg
Exclusive
Community
From a cornfield to a neighborhood in 6 months
On Feb. 19, 1946, excavation crews using dynamite began digging three ditches in a cornfield southwest of downtown Rochester. Within days, as the digging continued, Rochester Ready-Mix was building concrete and block foundations.
February 01, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf