Area briefs: Time to sign up for the Golden Eagle Survey

WABASHA — There are two eagle species in North America, and one of those – the golden eagle – migrates to the Upper Midwest each winter.

The National Eagle Center, once again, is looking for volunteers to take part in a one-day citizen scientist survey of these birds throughout the region, the Golden Eagle Survey, which will take place on Jan. 15.

The mid-winter count, conducted by the Eagle Center each January for the past 17 years, sends volunteer observers out across portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to help estimate the migratory population of the golden eagles in the region. The survey recorded more than 120 golden eagles in 2021.

"It wasn’t until the past 25 years that we discovered golden eagles spending time in this part of the United States," said Scott Mehus, director of education at the National Eagle Center and Golden Eagle Survey coordinator. "Unlike bald eagles that spend time wintering along the river where they fish for food, golden eagles reside in the bluffs and feed on prey such as wild turkeys, rabbits and more."

The survey has been invaluable in learning about golden eagles, Mehus said.

Nearly 200 volunteers joined the survey effort in 2021, covering 71 routes and 5,800 miles in 40 counties across three states. Other raptors including bald eagles, hawks and falcons are also recorded during the survey.

Anyone wishing to join as a volunteer should email golden@nationaleaglecenter.org to sign up. For more information on the survey, go to www.nationaleaglecenter.org/golden-eagle-project .

Upland storage efforts earn environmental award

AUSTIN — Cody Fox, project manager for the Cedar River Watershed District, was honored Dec. 2 as the 2021 Outstanding Watershed District Employee of the Year during the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts annual conference.

Fox has led efforts for construction of 14 grass-covered structures that help improve water quality and reduce flooding on the Cedar River. The projects, costing nearly $7 million, have involved extensive efforts to target project sites that offer the greatest environmental and financial value.

"It’s very rewarding to work on projects that will remain permanently on the landscape to keep helping with flood reduction and water quality," Fox said. "But it’s most-rewarding to work with landowners on projects that work for us all."

The ongoing upland stormwater storage initiative started in 2016 with the help of a $3.2 million grant from The Hormel Foundation. CRWD has used the grant to leverage more than that in matching funds, mostly from the state. Upland storage decreases the amount and speed of stormwater, reducing the potential for major streambank erosion. Nearly 3,000 acres overall now are controlled by projects in the Dobbins Creek portion of the Cedar River watershed area prone to flash flooding.

Wabasha recognized as Bird City Minnesota

WABASHA — The city of Wabasha has been recognized by the University of Minnesota as a Bird City Minnesota.

Rob Schultz, director of Minnesota Audubon Society, presented the city with a plaque, flags and highway signs as recognition of Wabasha as a Bird City Minnesota for the work of many volunteers in birding efforts and the special place Wabasha inhabits in the lives of feathered friends.

The award developed from the Greater Minnesota Futures project, which met with citizens of Wabasha in 2018 to identify areas of concern. Nature and conservation were some of the areas that the group identified. Many volunteers came together to realize this designation and were recognized during the presentation – Nancy Falkum, Jeannette Schultez, Claire Abbott, Rollin Hall, Mickey Nelson, among other. A full copy of the application that was approved and recognized will be available at city hall and the Wabasha Public Library for review. A contributing factor was Wabasha’s participation in the Audubon Annual Christmas Bird Count for 40 years.

"I am very proud of this designation," said Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand, "It happened thanks to Nancy Falkum who spear-headed this initiative and showed us that it was in fact, possible."

In addition to the internationally known National Eagle Center in Wabasha, the city sits along the Mississippi River flyway, which has many birds traveling north and south. There are tundra swans in the spring and fall. The American pelicans also group together in Wabasha and have numbered into the hundreds using the Zumbro River Slough in early spring. Sandhill cranes come to the Zumbro Bottoms and the sand prairie, especially at the intersections of Wabasha County roads 30 and 76, where the adult Sandhill Cranes have been parading their young.

Trumpeter swans also raise their young in the slough below 12th Street and the warblers use the backwater area for a resting spot as they travel between South America and Canada. On the lower sand prairie, meadow larks and dickcissels still can be heard singing.

SMIF seeks applications for business competition

OWATONNA — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is seeking applications for new business ideas from entrepreneurs who are 18 to 25 years old.

The Aspiring Entrepreneurs Business Competition is designed to support the growth of three new businesses in southern Minnesota with $15,000 being divided among the three finalists.

Entrepreneurs who are interested in starting a business in SMIF’s 20-county region are invited to submit their plans for their business startup by Feb. 28, 2022. Three finalists will have access to business training for their pitch session, free consulting hours and a chance to win investment funding for their business. Finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of business leaders and investors in Owatonna on March 31, 2022.

"At SMIF, we want to be sure that the next generation of entrepreneurs has the chance to take their ideas and turn them into reality," said Tim Penny, president and CEO of SMIF.

To submit your business plan for the competition, visit smifoundation.org/businesscompetition and fill out the application.

