As a Disney princess on ice, Shannon Gowen traveled the world and back to Rochester

ROCHESTER — Thanks to growing up on a Rochester ice rink, Shannon (Brakke) Gowen has lived out the fantasy of many young girls as a true Disney princess.

Gowen, who grew up in Rochester, started skating when she was 4. Her mother and coach, Lori Voepel, guided her along her career on ice. Her love for skating led her to gig performing with Disney on Ice , when she graduated from Century High School.

From 2013 to 2019, she traveled around the world performing as popular Disney characters in more than 40 countries. During that experience, she met her future husband, Brian Gowen, who worked as an electrician for the tour.

They eventually left the tour, moved to California and she started a career in marketing. However, that track was derailed, when the pandemic hit.

Now 28, Gowen and her husband are back in Rochester working at the Mayo Civic Center. She is convention services manager at Experience Rochester and a skating coach at the Rochester Recreation Center.

How does a Rochester high school student end up skating before crowds dressed as a cowgirl or the cool princess of Arendelle?

I submitted a video during my junior year of high school. They reached out to me during my senior year, because the tour was coming through the Twin Cities. They asked if I would come for a live audition. So I drove up to the Xcel Center, had a live audition with the Disney on Ice show (100 Years of Magic) that I was actually cast in. Disney has nine different touring productions. So the following year after I graduated, I joined that same tour and stayed with it for six years.

I was cast for Jessie from "Toy Story," but I understudied as Elsa from "Frozen" and Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" as well as some Disney villains.

So you're literally a real live Disney princess?

I guess. I call it my alter ego.

Shannon Gowen toured the world with Disney on Ice for six years. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

What is the experience of performing on a Disney on Ice tour like?

I started doing a U.S. tour for about nine months. We were in a different city every week. We played an average of 12 shows a week. My second year, we were in Europe and then we came back to the states for another year. Then I got to play Asia, which included Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Being on the road and performing so much seems like it could be a tough gig. What did you like about it to keep you skating as Jessie and other characters for six years?

I appreciated the family aspect of it, because you were traveling with the same 50 people year-round. We all became really close. I met my husband and just traveling to different places and experiencing the cultures and the food was great.

You had enough free time to experience the places you visited?

We would typically have Monday and Tuesday off and then shows would be Wednesday through Sunday, so we did have some time off to explore.

Any particular cities that you really enjoyed or that really stood out?

My two favorite places, I would have to say, are Japan and New Zealand for completely different reasons.

Japan is like living in the Year 3000. I was just very impressed with their architecture, their culture and their food. And New Zealand's just beautiful.

It sounds like an amazing experience, but eventually you decided to hang up your Jessie hat and skates. Why?

A lot of people ask, "Oh, why did you leave?" I had been everywhere I wanted to go. I had accomplished everything I wanted to professionally within my skating career. And it's tiring living out of a suitcase. You have one suitcase and you're in a different city every week. I just longed for a routine. I longed for a home life.

So connect the dots from your time with Disney on Ice to coming back to Rochester and working at the Mayo Civic Center. How did that happen?

In 2019, we moved out to California to pursue PR and marketing positions within the entertainment world. We had six months of normalcy and then the pandemic hit and I lost my job. We moved back to my hometown Rochester to be closer to family, then I could pursue coaching at the Rec Center, too.

I picked up a part time job with Mayo Clinic as I was putting myself through school to earn my business management degree through the U of M.

Then an internship at the Civic Center turned into a job as a convention services manager. What do you do in that role?

As the convention services manager, I basically help sell the city to any groups that are coming into town to host their convention or trade show. I help them a lot with permitting, rentals and things to do around town. Every day is a little different.

I love the variety. I love that different groups bring in different demographics and different interests. So it keeps me on my toes.

Does your experience with Disney on Ice help with your job working with conventions?

While I was a performer. I was also what's called the media coordinator. I worked closely with the tour coordinator to set up different PR events. … Yeah, so that kind of opened that door into the marketing and PR world. I still wanted to be involved in entertainment and events. … When I moved back here, I pursued events management and then this job opened up with the CVB. It kind of just blended my two worlds of travel and tourism. I love that it has kind of come full circle, especially in my hometown.

After your adventurous career on ice, how does living in Rochester compare to your past time as a Disney Princess visiting exotic cities?

With all the 40 plus countries that I've traveled to, I still find Rochester has a charm and warmth that I look forward to coming back to. … As small as Rochester is, it has something about it. Maybe I'm just biased, because I was born and raised here.

