Author brings talk on confronting racism to Rochester in 1965

It is probably not read much anymore, certainly not as often as it should be.

But in the 1960s, John Howard Griffin’s “Black Like Me” was a bestseller and could be found on many high school reading lists. It was even made into a film starring James Whitmore.

So Griffin, a war hero who in 1959 darkened his skin to live like a Black man in the Deep South, was greeted with an attentive audience when he addressed Minnesota student council members on Nov. 6, 1965, at John Marshall High School. It was the height of the Civil Rights movement, and Griffin challenged young people to play their part.

“It is very important that the youth of today become involved,” Griffin told students attending the Minnesota Association of Student Councils convention at JM.

Griffin, who was raised in the segregated South, said that young people, even in the North, would have to realize that racism exists everywhere.

“Prejudice exists here, as in all parts of the world,” he said. “It is important to understand we don’t have a Negro problem in the U.S., but a racist problem. You will find prejudice and racism all over the world, wherever there is a minority.”

“Black Like Me” grew out of Griffin’s life-long struggle to overcome his own prejudices. After weeks of taking special medication and sitting under a sun lamp, Griffin in the autumn of 1959 had managed to darken his skin to the point where he could pass as a Black man — even among other Blacks.

When he first saw himself in the mirror, Griffin said, he was shocked, not by his appearance, but by his fear of what he called “the other.”

“My first reaction was one of antipathy,” Griffin told the Post-Bulletin. “I couldn’t control it. It was an emotional reaction. I, who had fought for equal rights for the Negro for decades, was in the depths of my soul prejudiced.”

The talk in Rochester was one of the estimated 1,100 talks Griffin made to largely white, young audiences in the years following the publication of “Black Like Me.”

Griffin had first confronted his inborn prejudice when attending school in France in the 1930s. He was surprised there to see Black students sitting at the same lunch tables as white students. Griffin stayed in France to attend the Ecole de Medecine, and when World War II began, he joined the French resistance as a medic. He helped smuggle Austrian Jews out of the Third Reich, but he in turn had to be smuggled out of France when his name turned up on a Gestapo hit list.

When the U.S. entered the war in 1941, Griffin joined the Army Air Corps and was sent to the Pacific. There, he was severely concussed by an explosion, and lost his sight.

When he returned home to Texas, Griffin said he recognized himself as “the other,” a blind person living in a sighted society.

Gradually, Griffin’s sight returned, and after writing a couple of novels, he undertook the project that became “Black Like Me.” He was determined to experience what life was like for millions of Black Americans.

“It was told the only way I could truly understand was to wake up some morning with dark skin,” he told the students at JM. “This trip of mine was the only way to rid myself of the prejudice I’d carried since childhood.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.