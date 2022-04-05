Ava Gustafson: Keep Cancún, I'll spend spring break with grandparents

Spring break is a typical time for people to get away and escape the dreary spring weather (and sometimes the late snowstorms) Minnesota has to offer.

As I lay in bed, scrolling through social media, I can’t help but feel a little jealous when I see my friends basking in the sun in Cancún, enjoying the beaches in Florida, or exploring cities in the Northeast.

I got an escape when my grandparents invited me to visit them in Wisconsin. It’s about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from my house with not much to look at outside the window unless you like looking at farmland. While it’s not Florida or Arizona that I’m heading to, the sentiment and meaning that I get from traveling to my grandparents outweigh even the best tropical vacation.

I have many fond memories of my grandparents' house. They live on a lake, and in the summer, my brother, cousins, and I engage in many water sports and activities. It’s the site of many family and holiday gatherings on my mom’s side, and it can also be known as the summertime playpen.

I am the only granddaughter on my mother’s side of the family, so sometimes I get special treatment. My grandmother and I frequently take “girl's trips” to the mall or the nail salon, where afterward, we enjoy getting lunch and catching each other up on our separate lives. I enjoy listening to stories she tells me about people she knows, and sometimes I tell her some of my own gossip.

My grandpa isn’t a big fan of getting his nails done, so instead of making salon trips with him, we always make morning coffee runs to Starbucks. The drive there and back is usually spent talking about something interesting, as my grandpa typically has some philosophical discussions up his sleeve. I learn a lot from my grandpa, and he has taught me some valuable life lessons that I know will serve me well in the coming years.

I think most people would agree that grandparents tend to overindulge in food production when their grandchildren come to stay. This is also true of my grandparents in that I typically gain weight when I visit them. An hour or so after dinner, my grandpa will bring out the popcorn machine and the blender, and we’ll snack on popcorn and homemade malts while we watch a movie.

Although it’s nothing like the exotic foods from Costa Rica or the Dominican Republic, I think homemade treats with grandparently love mixed in are better than any other food you could eat.

Unfortunately, I do not get to see my grandparents as often as I would like. My busy schedule as a high school student-athlete doesn’t permit me to travel much, and I can go weeks or months at a time without seeing my grandparents. Of course, I call them as often as I can, but there’s something to be said about an in-person visit that can’t compare to a conversation over the phone.

The time I do spend seeing them is never taken for granted, and it makes me appreciate them all the more.

Ava Gustafson is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

