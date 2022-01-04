Ava Gustafson: Resolutions are an opportunity for self-improvement

The turn of the new year represents new beginnings in the form of new hobbies, new traditions, and especially new year’s resolutions. Common resolutions include saving money, creating a new workout plan, and starting a new hobby. New year’s resolutions are important because they evoke introspection, and the results of setting a goal are rewarding.

The term “new year, new me” can be symbolic both literally and figuratively. If someone’s new year’s resolution is to exercise more, the changes can be seen in their physical appearance. In figurative terms, a new year can mean something along the lines of rebirth, rejuvenation, and the reinvention of oneself.

Creating a new year’s resolution gives an individual an opportunity for critical self-reflection and also allows for goal-setting. Self-reflection falls in line with the reinvention and rebirth of the figurative term. By engaging in introspection, a person can learn more about themselves and therefore reinvent their image and begin the year anew. The rewards for achieving a new year’s resolution are incredibly satisfying which makes a person much more likely to set goals for themselves.

For me, new year’s resolutions are important to stick to because it provides a sense of motivation. Motivation is a critical aspect of a person’s mindset, and without it, nothing would be accomplished. In setting a new year’s resolution, motivation is driven by the rewards gained from the experience. From a personal standpoint with regards to achieving the goals I have set, I have found that the rewards are greater than the struggle to gain them. With this mindset, motivation plays a key role, and goals are more likely to be accomplished.

Although the idea of setting a new year’s resolution is easy, following through on it can be somewhat difficult. I recently read an article debating the scientific reasons why the concept of new year’s resolutions is foolish, and one of the main points was that new year’s resolutions tend to be unrealistic and general. When goals become more specific and realistic, they are easier to achieve.

In addition to the idea of creating a realistic new year’s resolution, there is also an emphasis on the idea that the plan to achieve personal goals should be long-lasting and have benchmarks. As stated by Dr. Michele Olson in the article, “[It] is essential to set a long-term plan with short-term goals.” By coming up with a realistic plan to achieve long-lasting goals, the road to success becomes easier, and the results can be much more rewarding.

I intend to create a similar plan for myself in creating my own new year’s resolutions, and I look forward to hearing about the successes from other individuals. Happy New Year!

Ava Gustafson is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.