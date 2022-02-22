Ava Gustafson: There are many benefits to learning a second language early in life

Bilingual individuals and polyglots have specific skills, talents, and bragging rights that not all monolinguists can claim.

Learning a second language is part of many schools’ curriculums, yet studies have shown that individuals who learn to speak more than one language at a much earlier age show improved learning, increased language knowledge, and a more efficient executive functioning control system in the brain's frontal lobe.

That’s not to say that sequential bilinguals who learn a second language later in life don’t enjoy these benefits. However, simultaneous bilinguals who have learned two or more languages from birth tend to show cognitive benefits much earlier in life.

There is a substantial amount of research conducted by many scientists, professors, and researchers on an individual being bilingual, and the data is relatively consistent. Most findings conclude that bilingualism positively affects conflict management and attention and may show improvements in sensory and cognitive processing.

In researching the benefits of being bilingual, I also have an opinion based on my personal experience and those of some of my close friends. Two of my peers grew up in a bilingual environment and believe that bilingualism has both cognitive and connective benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of my peers I discussed this with, Gauri Sood, feels that learning a second language has helped her be more receptive and understand new languages. She grew up within a household speaking Hindi and felt that not knowing English first caused her to “have an easier time (learning) another language because I had already gone through that once as a kid.”

Studies show that growing up bilingual has helped children with their cognitive abilities and literacy skills, which is reflected by Gauri’s own experiences in which she shared with me how much she loved to read.

Another peer I interviewed was Anushka Mishra, who grew up speaking Odia, a language spoken in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. She believes that language has helped her form more personal connections with relatives who live in India and feels that “learning a language gives you more determination to learn (that particular language) to be able to use it.”

The determination to learn a new language and employ thinking skills mirrors research done by scientists relative to the idea that bilingualism can positively influence cognitive abilities associated with attention and inhibition.

In addition to interviewing these individuals, I reflected on my experiences. I grew up speaking Russian with a nanny with whom I spent close to 50 hours a week. She spoke Russian to me during the day, and my parents would use English at night and on the weekends.

Although I am no longer fully fluent in Russian, I still enjoy using language programs such as Duolingo and Rosetta Stone to pick it up every once in a while. Learning a language at a young age was beneficial for me in that I felt it improved my literacy skills. I began to read at a young age, and it was much easier to transition from books with a low reading level to books that involved dense and complicated vocabulary and subject matter.

Not everyone has the opportunity to learn a second language at an early age; however, students should take advantage of the opportunities given to them to learn a second language at the middle or high school level. Learning a second language presents many benefits and opportunities, is fun, and contributes to a lifelong learning experience.

Ava Gustafson is a senior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

