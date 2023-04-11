Avital Rabinowitz reflects on her first year as Civic Music's director

ROCHESTER — Avital Rabinowitz is in her second year as director of Civic Music in Rochester. Rabinowitz was a classical music audio producer and audio manager at Minnesota Public Radio. She returned from New York to Minnesota where her family is from to attend graduate school to get a degree in arts and cultural leadership.

Before that, she earned a degree in music from Barnard College, Columbia University in New York. Her area of specialty study was 19th-century Italian opera. While earning that degree, Rabinowitz interned at the Metropolitan Opera’s media department.

Now that you have a year under your belt, what did you learn in the first year on the job?

So much surprised me in my first year. I’m sure, as you recall, we had a number of weather closures and cancellations. I know it was disappointing, but we put a lot of analysis and thought into each of those decisions. I was kind of surprised by the large amount of meteorological data that comes across my desk. It was also a surprise to see how much the team is able to do and how graceful. It’s a four-person team and everyone wears multiple hats.

The forWARD neighborhood concerts, I feel like they’re jewels of our season and it seems the community agrees and I was glad to see that. People were relaxing, unwinding and enjoying the wonderful parks, it was really neat to see that. Hopefully we have some better weather for them this season.

This is the first year that you’ve curated the entire season, right?

Yes.

I know you can’t give it all away since it hasn’t been confirmed yet, but can you at least give us some hints about what we could look forward to this year for your first year curating?

I think it’s going to be like in years past, it’s going to be a wide variety of things, that’s always what we’re shooting for is trying to make sure there’s something for everyone. Trying to do that and trying to do that within budget, that’s kind of the tricky thing. And hopefully some things that people were looking forward to previously didn’t come to pass. That’s my hint.

Avital Rabinowitz, director of Rochester's Civic Music Department pictured April 9, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

What does it take to put together a forWARD season and the Down by the Riverside season?

It’s a team effort and takes a lot of planning. It’s really a big jigsaw puzzle of who's available, who’s touring and who would the community like to see and who we can afford. Trying to fit that all together is really a complex puzzle and it can be frustrating when you have three out of four of those or four out of five of those but just can’t quite make it happen, but on the other side, it’s so satisfying when things come together.

Why did you take the position?

A large part of what drew me to it is Civic Music is that it’s funded by the community and for the community. The concerts are events for people to get to know who else is here, to meet their neighbors, to foster relationships and for groups across demographics to get to know each other. That really excites me. Civic Music has done a lot of work in that area and I wanted to be a part of that.

Through that, we want to make sure we have a large representation of everyone in the community. We’re always looking for ways to learn what we can do to make everyone more welcome and make them feel more represented.

How do you cultivate or widen that sense of representation?

We’re always looking for a little something for everyone. You may not love all the genres, all the artists we’re programming, I think we put together a really balanced and good mix of things for everyone in the community to come out and enjoy.

We listen to the members of our advisory board and welcome anyone who wants to volunteer their time to serve on the board.

