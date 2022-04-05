Ayooluwa Odeyinka: How Papa’s Freezeria solidified my view on gift-giving

When most people think of elementary school, they are reminded of milk cartons, kickball, variations of pizza served for lunch, and sticky children. Even in movies and TV shows, school-age kids can be seen running outside and participating in traditional “childlike” activities, such as the ones mentioned above.

When I think of elementary school, the vivid memories of playing Coolmath games and FRIV in the computer labs pop into my mind. While these websites may sound foreign to most adults, these sites held the keys to the games that framed my K-5 experience. Most importantly, Papa’s Freezeria.

The general idea behind Papa’s Freezeria is pretty simple. The object of the game is to run an ice cream store and achieve a high customer satisfaction rating. Playing it is also fairly simple. First, customers walk into the store, place an order, and wait. Our job (as the employee) is to then fill the cup with ice cream to an exact fill line, mix it for a certain amount of time, then add the toppings that the customer requested.

All this must be done as quickly as possible, in order to boost the chances of receiving a good rating. The employee then does the same thing the next day, and the next but with new flavors, more customers, and varying mixing times.

In addition to Papa's Freezeria, there are other versions with the same concept such as Papa's Cupcakeria, Papa's Taco Mia, Hot Doggeria, and so on. All with the exact same customers.

Now, it’s common knowledge that children are extremely impressionable. Noticing that the same customers show up day after day may form a thought process along the lines of “Oh! Sally comes here every day, so it must be normal for adults to go to *blank* that often too.” This thought process could then be applied to basically anything, such as coffee shops, shopping malls, bakeries, essentially anywhere that money can be spent on a semi-regular basis. The impression that these games leave can then be stretched past simple ice cream or tacos and become part of our everyday lives, and even ingrained in our relationships.

Over the years, I've learned that there are five love languages: acts of service, physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, and of course, gift-giving. In my head, it makes sense that these actions can be seen as ways of expressing love.

All of them that is, except for gift-giving. I truly don’t believe that gift-giving is an actual love language. We must ask ourselves, “Is my love language really gift-giving or did I just grow up watching my family exchange gifts for 'thank yous' and hugs and sometimes even tears and assume that was the norm?"

Do I really show love through gifts, or did I just grow up playing games like Papa's Freezaria, which normalized insane amounts of consumerism from a young age, which then translated to clothes or holiday gifts, to the point where I now associate gifts with love?

Now, I realize that blaming Papa's Freezeria for the normalization of consumerist culture may seem like a bit of a stretch, and I agree. It is a stretch, however, this same argument could be applied to pretty much any societal norms. Children start to pick up signals and form their own opinions very early on. Those children will eventually become the adults that form the societies of tomorrow.

If we want to take steps towards building genuine bonds, we must allow connections to develop without the use of gift-giving.

Ayooluwa Odeyinka is a senior at John Marshall High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

