Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Peeling away the layers of my distaste for onions

I am a picky eater. I’ve been one for as long as I can remember. Mashed potatoes, onion rings, mac and cheese, cheese curds, oatmeal, tomatoes the list goes on. In recent years, I’ve made small attempts at trying new foods, but few of them have stuck.

Oftentimes, when I tell people that I don’t like a certain food, it's a complete lie. The reality is that I actually haven’t tried many of the foods that I claim to “hate.” Stating that I don’t like a certain food is simpler and more believable than having to explain to them that I've never tried a green bean or tater-tot hotdish. Below are just two examples of foods that I’ve actually tried, but don’t like.

Most of the foods I don’t like are due to their texture. Oatmeal is a prime example.

Everyone in my family loves oatmeal, and so do most people around me. It’s a perfect, healthy staple food that’s great for the cold Minnesota winters. On many occasions, I’ve attempted eating oatmeal but have never successfully managed to stomach it. The texture is simply too mushy for me.

When I think of oatmeal, I think of the grey mystery-mush that school children in the cartoons I watched growing up were served for lunch. Not only does it look unpleasant, but the texture didn’t help much either. If you add too much water, it essentially becomes soup. However, if you don't add enough water, it'll become a thick glob of oats. It’s really easy to mess up.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve heard from many people that in order to like oats, you must first learn how to make them in a way that makes you want to eat them. I’ve seen people mix fruit, cinnamon, nuts, and other toppings in theirs. Perhaps I’ll give it a try someday. For now, though, I think I'll stick to other breakfast alternatives.

Onions are another food that I don’t like, mainly due to the texture. When I was younger, my mom used to cut them up into tiny, almost undetectable pieces and add them to my food. Despite her efforts at hiding them, I always found them. I would then go through whatever dish I was eating and pick out every single piece so I would be able to enjoy the rest of my food. I’m sad to say that to this day, I still do that. Sometimes, my mom even makes separate batches of fried rice for me, just so I don’t have to worry about finding an onion.

When I was younger, I always thought that I would eventually outgrow my anti-onion phase, but alas, here we are. Eighteen years later and I still refuse to eat onions. I hope that college will eventually force me into liking them, or at the very least, to learn to tolerate them.

Whenever I’m called a picky eater, I often ask myself the question, “Am I actually picky, or do I just not like a lot of staple foods?" When it comes to Nigerian food, there’s almost nothing that I won’t eat. However, when it comes to certain “American staples,” there’s a long list of foods that I won't eat or simply refuse to try.

I think that the same goes for a lot of people. Next time you call someone a picky eater, consider your own food choices and whether or not you would be open to trying new foods from other cultures.

Ayooluwa Odeyinka is a senior at John Marshall High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

