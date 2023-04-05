Balloonist drops in on Rochester

Eyes turned skyward as the big white balloon drifted over Rochester.

And, no, this isn’t a recent news story.

Instead, it happened in April 1924, as the balloon Goodyear III, losing altitude and struggling to stay on a northward course, neared the end of a two-day race from Texas.

As the balloon passed over Rochester, the pilot, W.T. Van Orman, leaned over the edge of his suspended basket and called to the people watching from the ground.

“What city is this?” he inquired.

“Rochester, Minnesota,” came the response.

“I’ve heard of it,” Van Orman said, “but we have no reason for stopping here.”

It turned out, however, that Van Orman had no choice. “Out of ballast and practically out of gas, the balloonists had done their best,” reported the Rochester Daily Bulletin. Their best was good enough to win the national challenge race by traveling a greater distance in the air than the two other balloons in the race.

After 43 hours and 24 minutes aloft, covering 1,100 miles from the launch site in San Antonio, Texas, the Goodyear III, piloted by Van Orman with his assistant C.K. Wallan, finally touched down about 5 miles northwest of Rochester at 1:40 in the afternoon of April 25.

Van Orman and Wollan fought rain and snow, shifting wind currents, frigid weather and clouds that obscured the ground in their journey north. But the landing itself might have been the most frightful part of the race.

“It was the most thrilling landing I ever made in my seven years of ballooning,” Van Orman told the Daily Bulletin.

The Goodyear III had flown as high as 17,000 feet during the race. But as it reached Minnesota, it was also off course. Heading west from Winona toward Rochester, the balloon dropped to as low as 500 feet in altitude. With their gas supply nearly depleted, Van Orman and Wollan started throwing gear and provisions, including their remaining food, overboard to stay aloft.

Northwest of Rochester, Van Orman spotted a long pasture that looked like an ideal landing field. He dropped the thick landing rope out of the basket, but the strong wind carried the balloon along, and the rope dragged through fields and knocked down telegraph wires. When the balloon and basket finally came to a halt, they were located on railroad tracks.

“The pilots started to climb leisurely out” of the basket, the newspaper reported. “Then they made a quicker move,” as they noticed an approaching train headed straight for their rig.

“We scarcely had time to crawl out of our basket and flag the train,” Van Orman said.

Once the train came to a halt, railroad workers and bystanders helped Van Orman and Wollan drag their gear out of the way.

The news soon followed: the Goodyear III had flown 50 miles further than the second place balloon, earning Van Orman and Wollan the $1,000 prize. The award, they said, would help pay their expenses for an upcoming international challenge race in Belgium.

To celebrate their victory, they unfurled an American flag and posed for photographs, looking none the worse for wear after their exciting flight and harrowing landing.

