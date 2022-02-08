Barberette on the job in Rochester

Elizabeth Parker became Rochester's first female barber in 1938. A year later, she became the city's first female barbershop owner. Contributed

When Elizabeth Parker was attending St. Paul Barber School, she was realizing a childhood ambition.

“No, there have been no other barbers in my family,” she once told a reporter. “I just got the idea years ago that I wanted to cut hair and massage faces. That type of work seemed to appeal to me. So, I enrolled in the barber school.”

She was the only female in the Class of 1929.

When Parker moved to Rochester in November 1937, she worked for Roy Best at the Center Street Barber Shop where, as in other shops, most of the patrons were men.

In August 1938, Rochester’s only woman barber became the city’s only female barbershop operator when she bought the shop at 5 E. Center St.

When asked if she would recommend barbering as a career for other women, Parker said, “It all depends on the girl.”

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.