SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community

Barberette on the job in Rochester

Elizabeth Parker became city's first female barber in 1938.

By Lee Hilgendorf
February 08, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
3592008.jpg
Elizabeth Parker became Rochester's first female barber in 1938. A year later, she became the city's first female barbershop owner.
Contributed

When Elizabeth Parker was attending St. Paul Barber School, she was realizing a childhood ambition.

“No, there have been no other barbers in my family,” she once told a reporter. “I just got the idea years ago that I wanted to cut hair and massage faces. That type of work seemed to appeal to me. So, I enrolled in the barber school.”

She was the only female in the Class of 1929.

When Parker moved to Rochester in November 1937, she worked for Roy Best at the Center Street Barber Shop where, as in other shops, most of the patrons were men.

In August 1938, Rochester’s only woman barber became the city’s only female barbershop operator when she bought the shop at 5 E. Center St.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if she would recommend barbering as a career for other women, Parker said, “It all depends on the girl.”

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
The weirdest things also make good reading, head scratching
Columnist Steve Lange highlights the area's oddest news in the annual 'Rochies'
February 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
0-2-1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
It was Mayo brothers vs. Captain Marvel in 1941 comics
Columnists Tom Weber says parents were looking for upstanding role models for children and the doctors Mayo seemed like the perfect prescription.
February 08, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber / For the Post Bulletin
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Ga-Be-Nah-Gewn-Wonce dies, reputed to be 137 years old
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 08, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Dr. C.H. Mayo to speak to Minnesota State Nurses Association
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else