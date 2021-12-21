SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Before there was Clements, there was Case

The Case family was selling cars in Rochester in 1915. Case sold to F.B. Clements in 1926. The Clements name is still associated with the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Rochester.

By Lee Hilgendorf
December 21, 2021 08:30 AM
In 1913, Charles Case was hired as the manager of the Nolan Company, Rochester’s agency for Ford and Studebaker automobiles. A year later, Charles and his brothers bought out the dealership.

By 1915, the Case family was drawing up plans for expansion. Wanting to stay on or near Rochester’s famed "Automobile Row" on First Avenue Southwest, Case bought a space around the corner from their original location.

The spring of 1916 found construction workers putting the finishing touches on Case Auto Company’s new building at 114 Third St. SW. The two shops were across the alley from each other.

3592006.jpg
In 1916, Case Auto Company’s built a new building at 114 Third St. SW.
Contributed

Within a few years, Case would drop the Model T in favor of new Chevrolets, and the Studebakers were replaced with Cadillacs, a combination that would prove successful long after Case sold out to F.B. Clements in 1926.

Clements would be synonymous with Chevrolet and Cadillac for the next 90 years, but it all started with Case.

3592004 (1).jpg
Case Auto Company first sold Model T's. In the 1920s, Case dropped the Ford brand and began selling Chevrolets and Cadillacs, a combination that would prove successful long after Case sold out to F.B. Clements in 1926.
Contributed

“Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

