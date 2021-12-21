Before there was Clements, there was Case

In 1913, Charles Case was hired as the manager of the Nolan Company, Rochester’s agency for Ford and Studebaker automobiles. A year later, Charles and his brothers bought out the dealership.

By 1915, the Case family was drawing up plans for expansion. Wanting to stay on or near Rochester’s famed "Automobile Row" on First Avenue Southwest, Case bought a space around the corner from their original location.

The spring of 1916 found construction workers putting the finishing touches on Case Auto Company’s new building at 114 Third St. SW. The two shops were across the alley from each other.

Within a few years, Case would drop the Model T in favor of new Chevrolets, and the Studebakers were replaced with Cadillacs, a combination that would prove successful long after Case sold out to F.B. Clements in 1926.

Clements would be synonymous with Chevrolet and Cadillac for the next 90 years, but it all started with Case.

