Best theater in Rochester? It might be at RCTC

By Thomas Weber
April 12, 2022 08:00 AM
Charles Hill, former Rochester Community College president.
Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

The stage is huge, there’s plenty of legroom in the rows of seating, and the view from every seat is perfect.

If that doesn’t sound like any venue in Rochester, you haven’t visited Charles Hill Theater on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College. The theater opened in 1975 and is still regarded as perhaps the finest performance venue in the city.

The college’s fieldhouse, football stadium and winter sports bubble get plenty of use and attention. But for whatever reason, the theater remains one of the best-kept secrets on the RCTC campus.

For a long time, in fact, it looked like the theater would be an afterthought. When the college left its cramped former site in downtown Rochester and moved to the new campus on the eastern edge of the city in 1964, everything had to be built from scratch. Naturally, the academic buildings, library and student cafeteria were at the top of the list. For the first 10 years, there was no auditorium.

To present student plays at the new campus, a temporary 100-seat theater was set up in the college commons. When it finally came time to add a full theater facility, the project was hampered by construction delays, bid errors, an unexpected decline in enrollment and a freeze on new buildings.

So it was a relief to all involved when what was then called the Rochester Community College Theater had its grand opening on Nov. 6, 1975, with a production of the musical “Celebration.”

Robert Clausen, theater director at the school, was leading the cheers when the curtain went up on opening night.

“We have gone from absolutely nothing to absolutely everything, and now we have no excuses,” he said. “If we weren’t happy with plays here, we used to blame the facilities. But now we have no excuses. If we don’t do good theater, it will be our own fault.”

The $1.25-million theater opened with 366 seats, a 38-foot stage, a set construction laboratory, dressing and makeup rooms, a costume shop, box office, faculty offices and advanced technical capabilities. “It uses every theatrical device we couldn’t use before,” Clausen said.

Among those who were welcoming guests on opening night was Charles Hill, president of the college, who extolled the new building as “a facility for all sorts of community events.”

Indeed, over the years, the theater has proved adept at hosting musicals, dramas, concerts, competition, pageants, workshops and special events, including for many years a dinner theater production.

Since 1987, the hall has hosted all of this under the official title of the Charles E. Hill Theater. Hill was president of the college from 1953 to 1982, and was a booster of the arts on campus, in particular the drama program.

Former students might also recall that Hill, who died in 2014, for a time had his own program on the college radio station, spinning Big Band records from the 1940s. It was one of those charming incongruities that made college radio such an adventure.

Meanwhile, the drama program at RCTC has from the start welcomed students to the stage no matter their major area of study.

“We’re not interested in turning out professional theater people,” Clausen said when the new theater opened, “because theater is something that should be experienced by everybody.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

