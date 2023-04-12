99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

'Betty Crocker' recipes got their start with Rochester woman

Marian Ralston supplied many recipes to the General Mills test kitchens.

Marian Ralston.jpg
Marian Ralston, second from left, watches General Mills executives try out new cake recipes at the Betty Crocker test kitchen in the 1940s.
Contributed / Family of Marian Ralston
By Thomas Weber
Today at 1:00 PM

By now, it’s well-known that Betty Crocker is not a real person. The name is a stand-in for what modern marketers call a brand.

But if anyone could claim to actually be the Betty Crocker, Marian Ralston, who lived most of her adult life in Rochester, came the closest.

In the early 1940s, Ralston worked in the test kitchen at General Mills in Minneapolis, helping to develop a line of Betty Crocker cake mixes. Those instant cake mixes would, in the coming years, dramatically change the way cakes were made in the American kitchen. No longer was it necessary to undertake extensive preparations to bake from scratch a favorite family dessert.

ALSO READ

In 1945, Marian’s husband, Dr. Donald Ralston, accepted a position at Mayo Clinic and the couple moved to Rochester, where they raised their family. With the move, Marian apparently consigned her role in the Betty Crocker test kitchen to the cupboard of her past. Even her children were not entirely aware of her place in food history.

“When I was in junior high, I was at a friend’s house on Plummer Circle,” recalled daughter Nancy Ralston Arnold. Another friend called and said they had just baked a silver white cake that the cookbook recipe credited to Marian Ralston.

“I said ‘What are you talking about?’” Nancy recalled. “I had no idea.”

What’s more, a note in the cookbook said that Marian made this particular cake for her family. “I said, ‘I’ve never had that cake,’” said Nancy.

But yes, the Marian Ralston credited with the recipe was, in fact, Nancy’s mom.

Marian, a Kansas City native, had attended the University of Chicago, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in home economics and food science. It was at Chicago that she met the young intern, Dr. Ralston. After their marriage, the couple moved to Minneapolis, where Donald practiced medicine, and Marian started work at General Mills.

During those years in Minneapolis, she also gave talks on how to continue to prepare tasty and nutritious meals despite wartime rationing.

A 1945 film, “400 Years in 4 Minutes,” was produced to show the history of cake-making. The second half of the film features Marian Ralston demonstrating Betty Crocker’s newly developed, simplified method of baking a cake. The film is available for viewing on YouTube.

Within a year of being featured in the film, though, Marian Ralston had settled into being a Rochester housewife and mother to four children. She lived here until her death in 2012.

“We’d always hear, ‘Your mom had the best dinners,’” Nancy said. “She was always baking. We always had fresh rolls on Sunday after church. But you just thought that’s what everybody did.”

There were also desserts on the family dinner table, although the children had to abide by the rules of a physician-father when it came to indulging in too many sweets between meals.

For the most part, though, Nancy and her siblings knew little about their mother’s important contributions in the Betty Crocker test kitchen.

In fact, it wasn’t until preparing material for Marian’s 90th birthday party that her family discovered the “400 Years in 4 Minutes” film.

“I think she kept it to herself,” Nancy said of her mother’s Betty Crocker connection. “She was not self-promoting.”

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.

