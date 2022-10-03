Bill Nye to speak at Winona State University in November

WINONA — Science TV show host, engineer and author Bill Nye will speak at Winona State University on Nov. 1.

Nye is best known for his PBS science education show "Bill Nye the Science Guy," which aired from 1993 to 1998. Nye has also authored several books. He graduated from Cornell University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Now, Nye is a frequent speaker on several science topics, such as climate change, evolution, STEM education and space exploration.

Nye will present “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World” as part of Winona State's Lyceum Series. Tickets for the 7 p.m. event went on sale for WSU students Monday. Community and WSU faculty tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 10 . Faculty/staff tickets are $15, while tickets for the public are $20.