Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 21
Community

Birth Notice

April birth notice

April 21, 2022 01:38 PM
Olmsted Medical Center
April 19
Craig and Karla Breuer, of Lake City, a daughter, Francie Grace Breuer.

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
What are HEAT patrols?
The new HEAT patrols focus on traffic safety while also providing an increased law enforcement presence in areas with public safety concerns.
April 21, 2022 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Dr. Lonise Bias to speak in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Judge declares that women make good jurors
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Ramadan Iftar
Community
Photos: A traditional Ramadan Iftar, or fast-breaking meal and community discussion
An iftar meal, the breaking of the daily fast during Ramadan, was held with Rochester community members and neighbors Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. “The purpose of the event is to build solidarity among community bridges, where we integrate with each other and build a community that is welcoming for all of us,” Salah Mohamed, a community organizer with Isaiah's Muslim Coalition said.
April 19, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott