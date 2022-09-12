Bow hunter ready to take part in city deer-management program

ROCHESTER — Mike Benjamin is one of 30 hunters approved to participate in a pilot program allowing bow hunting in select Rochester city parks, which starts with the state’s hunting season on Sept. 17.

As a member of the Rochester Archery Club and archery manager at Coyote Creek Outdoors, the Rochester resident has a long-time connection to the sport and agreed to sit down and answer some questions about the upcoming hunt.

How long have you been bow hunting?

I’ve been bow hunting – I’m 33 now – probably since I was 14 or 15 years old, so nearly 20 years.

What got you interested in the sport?

I watched a lot of it on TV, and I liked how close everything needs to be. It’s not a distance thing. Everything needs to be really close, and I had a couple good mentors growing up. … A guy at my church got me into archery, and bow hunting came after that.

Why did you get involved in the park hunt?

I think it gives the opportunity to hunt some areas that have a high deer density.

To be honest, every time I drive down the road and see a deer that’s been hit on the side of the road, I feel like it’s such a waste of that animal.

There’s a lot of Rochester parks and a lot of areas that have a pretty high deer density. The city of Rochester is basically a sanctuary to these deer, and it’s not all really be able to be hunted to manage that population.

As a Rochester resident, are deer an issue for you and your home?

I have a lot of deer that come to my house and stuff like that. I’m a hunter and enjoy nature, so I love having the deer come like that, but there’s a lot of people that don’t. Some of my neighbors who live down the street from me spend months out of the year perfectly manicuring their gardens, and the deer come in and crush their flowers.

I get it, and there’s obviously a balance and that’s kind of what this hunt is going toward. The fine line is you are going to have people who are opposed to hunting, but don’t want the deer. There’s not really another feasible or financially responsible way to control these deer.

Why is archery the preferred method for park hunts?

I think one of the best things about archery is that you are very limited on the distance of your projectile. … I can shoot my shotgun at 200 yards. I can shoot my bow out to 100, but that arrow just doesn’t have that carry distance, so it’s a lot safer in an urban area.

Also, you don’t have the shots ringing out, waking people up. The majority of your prime deer activity is in that first hour and last hour of daylight.

Are there any special challenges related to urban hunting?

I think the biggest concern is potential interaction with people who are against it. If we do have a negative interaction with a park goer, (Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman) just wants us to say we have permission to be there. If they have questions we can give them Paul’s card. … They don’t want any argument, Nobody wants that.

That’s why a lot of the rules – you have to have your bow in a case, you have to have your stuff labeled, we have parking passes – are in place to show it’s a very legit hunt that’s happening.

What’s the draw?

I think one thing that draws people to hunting in parks is there are a lot of big bucks. That is part of it. The opportunity is there, and as a hunter, I’d love to shoot a big deer, but they have earn-a-buck, so you have to shoot a doe first.

You might have a guy who shoots five does, and ultimately that guy’s doing the best for this city hunt than one guy who shoots one doe and a buck and is done.

You are one of four hunters assigned to Willow Creek Reservoir. What are your thoughts about that location?

I’ve hiked around there a number of times, and you see deer and signs of deer. Willow Creek is probably one of the more rural parks, aside from Gamehaven (Park) to have deer.

I think any of the spots are ultimately going to be good spots.

The site allows you to hunt for the full season, starting Sep. 17 and running through the end of the year. Was that a choice?

That was part of why I put in for hunting there. It gives you a little opportunity (to go at different times and not overlap with other hunters). You are not putting all of those people into the same spot.

What was involved in the training required to participate?

There’s a bow-hunter education course, not only for this deer hunt, but Rochester also allows urban hunting, and all the same requirements are required for that.

In that bow-hunter education course, it goes over some of the history, the basics and the different types of equipment for archery. It also goes over everything from tracking deer if you wound one to different things. It’s a general overview similar to firearm safety.

Then there’s the shooting proficiency, which you helped check. Who checked your abilities?

One of the other guys (at Coyote Creek). We try to do everything the way it is supposed to be done.

The goal is to make sure people are qualified to ethically take deer in city parks.

Are you worried about deer ending up in a neighbor's yard after being hit?

As far as the lethality between archery and firearms, I’ve harvested deer doing both. I certainly wouldn’t say that just because you have a firearm it's a guaranteed thing that you shoot a deer and it’s dead.

There are considerably more firearm hunters in the state. The amount of deer wounded during a firearm season is far greater than what it would be during archery season.

I think the archery tackle is just as effective as firearms, but there’s always that deer that might go farther than you anticipate, even if you do everything right.

Do you have any predictions regarding the hunt’s outcome?

I think everybody is hopeful that the hunt goes well. It’s kind of up in the air on how successful the hunt will be. I’m sure there is going to be people who shoot several deer, but just because you are hunting in a city park doesn’t mean it’s a slam dunk.

You still have to have everything just right in order to make everything happen, so hopefully they can try to help achieve the goal they are trying to achieve.

