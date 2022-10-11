Buttreys drew shoppers with its stylish window displays

Harry Buttrey, a Minneapolis merchant, opened his first ladies clothing store in 1929 as an extension of his father’s dry goods stores. By 1932, the company expanded into Rochester opening a store at 113 South Broadway. Buttreys soon became known for stylish window displays featuring their high-quality ready-to-wear women’s clothing, a pleasant addition for window shoppers in downtown Rochester.

After 31 years on South Broadway, Buttreys made the move to the newly opened Crossroads Shopping Center in 1963 almost doubling their stores sales floor space. More space allowed for adding several new departments along with the window displays for which they were known.

In June 1978, Buttreys announced they were moving out of Crossroads and actively seeking another location. Buttreys Treasurer Richard Nelson said that “if they (Apache Mall) called us today, we would say ‘go’ at Apache”.

That call never came and Buttreys filed for bankruptcy a year later.

After moving to the Crossroads Shopping Center in 1963, Butterys was still known for their window displays. Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.