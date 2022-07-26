Cab driver, once more ‘round the block

When William Eaton took a job driving for Thomas Kennedy’s hack line in 1908, visitors to Rochester arrived by train. Eaton would gather passengers and their luggage into a horse-drawn wagon – or “hack” – at the station and take them to their hotel or boarding house.

Five years later, Eaton started his own hack service and shortly began to see the advantages of the automobile in his business. Soon, he started phasing out the horse and wagon.

In 1923, William Eaton’s local taxi service became affiliated with the nationally known Yellow Cab Company based in Chicago, Illinois. A year later, he would move his modern fleet of taxicabs from an old, converted horse barn at 108 N. Broadway to a new purpose-built building at 112 E. Center St.

Beginning in November of 1928, Yellow Cab was the exclusive taxi service for visitors arriving and departing from the new Rochester Airport.

Today the site is part of the former Post Bulletin block. Contributed / Lee Hilgendorf

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.