Camp Moonhwa preserves Korean culture

For 29 years, Rochester’s Korean community has been preserving its culture through Camp Moonhwa. The weeklong camp provides a chance for youth to share Korean heritage and culture with friends both old and new. The camp includes sessions on everything from Tae Kwon Do and drumming to Korean stories and cooking.

Sulynn Russell and Matthew McKay have been the co-directors for the camp since 2019, and both have enjoyed the opportunity to have their children participate. McKay, who is a mental health therapist, connected with the camp around 2002 when he was asked to present some ideas about transracial adoption.

“I didn’t know about camp, and we didn’t have kids at the time,” says McKay.

McKay was himself adopted, and has three children, two of whom are also Korean adoptees. His oldest biological child, Parker, is 15 and has both Korean and German heritage. His younger children Hannah, 12, and Owen, 10, were adopted from Korea.

“When we started having kids, we wanted our kids to know more about Korean culture,” says McKay. “It’s about cultural identity.”

McKay says that having his children connect with traditional Korean clothing called Hanbok and more current Korean elements like K-pop dancing, fashion and music is all part of helping them become more connected to their culture. Items like jade, ceremonial wooden ducks — part of the Korean wedding tradition — and Korean language scrolls help his children learn about their culture.

Russell became involved in the camp in 2012 when her children were young. She was also adopted from Korea and grew up in the Twin Cities. She heard about Camp Moonhwa through relatives from the Rochester area.

Students learn Korean drumming at Camp Moonhwa in Rochester. Contributed / John Sievers

“When I moved here. I was really excited that when we had kids they could go to this camp,” she says. She started volunteering when her son Miles, now 15, was a preschool day camper. Her daughter Emily, 10, also participates in the camp.

The camp takes place at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church from June 26-30 with an overnight option for older campers taking place on June 20-21. About 41 campers will participate this year, though in past years the camp has had more than 70 kids. The camp is open to children as young as 5. It is also open to anyone interested in Korea, but it is geared towards Korean adoptees or their siblings.

“It gives them a place where they can be around other people who look like them and who understand that experience of being an adopted Korean in our community,” says Russell. “I was adopted, and my kids are half Korean, and it gives them a place to learn about that part of themselves and can be proud of that part of themselves.”

The kids have a variety of classes where they can learn different cultural aspects of Korea including instruction in art, Korean dance, Tae Kwon Do, music, language, stories and cooking. “They have six or seven classes throughout the day, and they will all be with their grade level or age group,” she said.

Local artist Amy Krause volunteers as part of the planning committee for the camp, and her children attended it for several years. She also teaches art at the camp.

“Last year I led a painting class where we explored Korean imagery with watercolors,” she says. “This year I will lead a class on painting hand fans. It’s been a fun experience being able to share my love for art and my passion for promoting Korean cultural appreciation with the campers.”

For Krause, the camp is important because it promotes learning about different cultures and backgrounds. “A close second is the delicious Korean food made on site and served all week,” she says.

Korean food is an important part of the camp. “Everyday at camp we serve a traditional meal,” says Russell. Some years campers learn how to make Korean foods like kimbap, a dish similar to sushi. Russell describes it as a seaweed role with vegetables and rice. Mandu, Korean dumplings, are another favorite.

A student paints a landscape using a water color method at Camp Moonhwa in Rochester. Contributed / John Sievers

“We have a Korean language class where kids can learn some basic Korean like how to say ‘My name is’ or ‘Hello,’” Russell says. They also teach campers how to write their name in Korean. “We have culture classes where they can learn about Korean culture and history.”

Russell, McKay, and Krause all agree that Camp Moonhwa is important for Rochester because it creates a space where campers can explore Korean heritage and culture. Krause puts it this way, “I most enjoy being able to have a space where people can celebrate what it means to be Korean and to take pride in being Korean American.”

Learn more or go

Learn more about Camp Moonhwa, Rochester Korean Culture camp, at campmoonhwa.com/wordpress. Tickets to a Korean lunch and special program given by the campers on Friday, June 30 can be purchased in person at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church during camp hours from June 26-29.