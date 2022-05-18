SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Can a dog ride on a motorcycle?

Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Ask a Trooper
Opinion by Sgt. Troy Christianson
May 18, 2022 02:21 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Question: Can someone with a motorcycle permit have their small dog riding on the motorcycle or would that be considered a passenger? We have already purchased a helmet and leather jacket for this lucky pup! Thank you for your response.

Answer: First of all, where will this dog be seated and how? I see less issues if you are talking about a motorcycle side car or a motorcycle trailer equipped with a kennel. But if you are talking about on the actual motorcycle with you, I don’t think this would be very safe for you or your pet.

Also Read
GOP ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the GOP candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
GOP candidates say they would fight inflation, work to secure energy independence, expand markets for farmers.
May 18, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
DFL ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the DFL candidates in 1st Congressional District special election primary
Winners will advance to Aug. 9 election where they will vie to serve out late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.
May 18, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Cannibas ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the cannabis candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
They want to make pot legal and revitalize southern Minnesota's economy.
May 18, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

If you are going to carry a passenger, there are a few key items to keep in mind:

Equip and Adjust Your Motorcycle:

  • A passenger seat and footrests are required by law.
  • Adjust tire pressure and suspension settings for the additional weight. (Do not exceed weight limitations specified in the owner's manual.)
  • Readjust mirrors.

Passenger Preparation:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Provide protective riding gear: eye protection, a DOT-approved helmet, boots, gloves, long riding pants and a high-visibility motorcycle jacket.
  • Passengers under age 18 are required by law to wear a DOT-approved helmet.
  • Small children are required by law to be able to reach both footrests with their feet while sitting on the passenger seat.

Getting On and Off the Motorcycle:

  • Start the engine before the passenger gets on.
  • Squeeze the front brake while the passenger gets on or off the bike.
  • Passengers should get off the bike before the operator.

Passenger Safety Tips:

  • Hold operator's waist or hips, or motorcycle's passenger hand-holds.
  • Keep feet on footrests at all times, including while stopped.
  • Keep hands and feet away from hot or moving parts.
  • When turning, look over the operator's shoulder in the direction of the turn.
  • Avoid turning around or making sudden moves that might affect operation.
  • If crossing an obstacle, rise off the seat keeping your feet on the foot pegs with knees slightly bent and allow legs to absorb the shock upon impact.

Operator Safety Tips:

A passenger will affect handling due to extra weight and independent motion.

  • Braking sooner with greater pressure may be necessary.
    • Use extra caution in a corner.
    • Allow more time and space for passing.
    • Be ready to counter the effects of wind.
  • Avoid extreme speeds and dramatic lean angles.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

Related Topics: ASK A TROOPERMINNESOTA STATE PATROLTROY CHRISTIANSONPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: IBM’s Deep Blue computer defeats Russian chess grandmaster
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
May 18, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Minnesota Employment and Economic Development DEED logo
Community
DEED awards another round of funding to SE Minnesota organizations
Three nonprofit organizations in southeastern Minnesota received funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
May 17, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07353.jpg
Community
Xavi Laack: Humans -- the problem and the solution
We humans are the cause of nature’s destruction, but we are also the only ones who can stop it.
May 17, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Xavi Laack
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07345.jpg
Community
Amelia Vrieze: Some ugly history is being rewritten with good deeds
Every house has its history, and usually its story will slowly reveal itself to its owners.
May 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Amelia Vrieze