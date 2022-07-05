SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
Opinion
Can I put a 'student driver' sticker on my car?

Ask a Trooper
Opinion by Sgt. Troy Christianson
July 05, 2022
Question: I have a question as a dad who wants to alert other drivers that my newly licensed daughter is on the road. I would like to put a “student driver” decal on the vehicle. Can I do that? If so, does a student need to be driving?

Answer: I am not aware of any statue or rules prohibiting it. However, driver education school cars are required to say “student driver” on them. To avoid any confusion, I might suggest using the phrase “rookie driver” Instead. Whether you want to keep it on the vehicle is your decision.

If you do place a sign or decal on the vehicle, make sure that it is not in a windshield or window as that would be an equipment violation and safety issue. It takes a commitment by parents and many hours to prepare teen drivers to get behind the wheel. That doesn’t end when a teen gets their license. Teens shouldn't be driving alone the first time they hit the road when it snows. Parents should practice with their teens in different types of scenarios before their teen hits the road solo.

My best advice:

Train the teen on a variety of road types (urban, rural) and in different conditions (nighttime, rain, snow).

Provide significant supervised driving experience for the teen — use a driving skills checklist.

Talk with the teen to reinforce teen driver laws and set limits (such as passengers, nighttime driving) — use a driving contract between parent and teen.

Continue to monitor and train teens during the period of greatest crash risk — the first six to 12 months after licensure.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us .

