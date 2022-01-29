Carpet in the bathroom is a rookie mistake in a bachelor pad

My heart skipped a beat when the phone rang; it was the call I’d been waiting for.

“I’ve got someone who wants to see the house,” my Realtor said. “We’ll be there at two o’clock.”

It was my cue to hide the dirty laundry, wash the dishes, vacuum the living room and get lost for an hour.

The Realtor had planted a “For Sale” sign in the front yard a month earlier, but prospective buyers hadn’t exactly beaten a path to my door.

I’d made a lot of changes since buying the house 13 years earlier: new shingles had replaced those that had become broken and mossy. A new deck replaced the old, smaller deck that had fallen off the side of the house. A fresh coat of tan paint looked nice with the dark brown shingles.

The garage wasn’t even there when I bought the house; I still called it “the new garage," even though it was 12 years old. The living room was now beige, which was much easier on the eyes than the original Sunflower Yellow. There was new carpeting in the bathroom; carpeting in the bathroom is a bad idea.

It was an unremarkable little house except for the memories that come from spending 13 years in one place — it was my sanctuary from months of reporting on a bitter labor dispute, the place where I’d watched the Twins win the World Series —twice!— the driveway where the neighborhood kids rode their bikes.

Christmas trees, frozen pipes, fireflies in the back yard, Led Zeppelin at two in the morning and chili for breakfast if I felt like it.

My lawn to mow, my leaves to rake, my snow to shovel.

The place I was living when I met Carla.

Now, someone might want to buy it. I was nervous, but my jitters had nothing to do with the fact that Carla and I were getting married in a month (OK, maybe a little) and decided that we wouldn’t start our married life in my “bachelor pad.” We’d reserved an apartment starting the week after the wedding, and I didn’t want to be committed to both a house and an apartment.

The clock was ticking.

I gave the Realtor and prospective buyer two hours in case they were doing a “fine tooth comb” inspection, and returned to find the house empty and a message on the answering machine: “He was so-so on the house,” my Realtor said. “But he really liked the garage. I’ll let you know if I hear anything.”

He called back the next day: “We’ve got an offer on the house …” he said, quoting a number. It turned out to be what I’d already set as my “bottom line” figure, considering what I paid for the house and the cost of the improvements.

There was no time to play hardball: “Take it.”

The “SOLD!” sign went up in the front yard three weeks before Carla and I got married. We closed the deal the week after the wedding and moved into our five-year “temporary” apartment.

I’ve only driven past the house once in the years since. It’s not mine anymore.

But I still have the memories, and that’s enough.

And I’ll never again put carpeting in a bathroom.

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.