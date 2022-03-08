Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota hosting diaper drive through March
ROCHESTER — Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is hosting a diaper drive throughout March for families in need across Southern Minnesota.
The following are being collected:
- Diapers (size 1-6)
- Wipes
- Baby Lotion
- Baby wash and shampoo
Donations are being collected at the Catholic Charities collection sites below:
- Winona — Midtown Foods or Catholic Charities office
- Stewartville — St. Bernard’s Catholic Church
- Rochester — Pax Christi Catholic Church or Catholic Charities office
- Austin — Queen of Angels Catholic Church
- Lake Crystal — Kevin’s Market
- Mankato — St John the Baptist Catholic Church or Catholic Charities office
In addition to providing baby items, Catholic Charities supports new and expecting parents by providing financial assistance, parenting education, pregnancy counseling and adoption planning and placement. Call 507-287-2047 to make a donation or to request assistance.
