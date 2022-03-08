Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota hosting diaper drive through March

ROCHESTER — Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is hosting a diaper drive throughout March for families in need across Southern Minnesota.

The following are being collected:



Diapers (size 1-6)

Wipes

Baby Lotion

Baby wash and shampoo

Donations are being collected at the Catholic Charities collection sites below:

Winona — Midtown Foods or Catholic Charities office

Stewartville — St. Bernard’s Catholic Church

Rochester — Pax Christi Catholic Church or Catholic Charities office

Austin — Queen of Angels Catholic Church

Lake Crystal — Kevin’s Market

Mankato — St John the Baptist Catholic Church or Catholic Charities office

In addition to providing baby items, Catholic Charities supports new and expecting parents by providing financial assistance, parenting education, pregnancy counseling and adoption planning and placement. Call 507-287-2047 to make a donation or to request assistance.