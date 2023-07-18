Celebrating Jeff Kiger's 1,500th use of the word 'heh'

It's finally here.

Jeff Kiger's 1,500th "heh."

(Give or take a few hundred "heh's.")

I consider myself the foremost authority on six things, one of which is PB biz reporter Jeff Kiger's use of the word "heh" — that self-deprecating, throat-clearing-like laugh — in his Heard on the Street column.

Every time I see that he uses the word, I cut and paste the quote into a giant Word document called "My Giant Word Document Of Jeff Kiger Hehs."

I would be surprised if anyone else does anything similar, or with as much gusto.

I've been tracking the countdown to Jeff's 1,500th "heh" closely for the past few months, but they've been fewer and farther between than normal. I'm not sure why. I didn't want to read too much into it.

"Oh, my. I haven't 'heh'ed that much recently," he told me when I asked him about it for this column. "I've been slacking off."

"But," he told me,"I'll do better. Heh."

Here are some of our favorite Kiger "heh" moments, collected through the years:

Used parenthetically:

"I realize I’m veering off my usual laser-like focus (Heh) on southeastern Minnesota business with this post and the previous one."

Used rhetorically:

"How’s all of that for an excuse? Heh."

Used after a "Bonus Fun Kiger Fact":

"Bonus Fun Kiger Fact: I lived in the Third Avenue Lofts apartments for three years. The more you know. Heh."

Used as a veiled threat:

"It is never a good idea to turn your back on me. Heh."

Used as a way to reference himself as a "hard-to-tame animal":

"For the record, the wild horses in the pic are of a breed of wild mustangs called Kigers. I have no idea why, but I think it is a good descriptive name for hard-to-tame animals. Heh."

Used to explain where he goes when he needs to "spread out":

"When I need to spread out I find the publisher’s desk is the best place to do that. Heh."

Used when referencing a website called "meatingplace.com":

"Here’s a morsel from meatingplace.com. I have such varied reading. Heh."

Used to excuse his dramaticism:

“Yeah, I know. … Sometimes I'm a little over dramatic. Heh.”

Used to emphasize his love of Hostess Sno-Balls:

"Don't judge me. I just can't resist those artificially colored, marshmallow skinned blobs of sweet, sweet calories. Heh."

Used to punctuate a long series of juice-related analogies:

"If I can squeeze out a few more details, I should be able to serve up some juice-related news soon. Not sure if I’ll end up with a big glass of juice or if it will be mainly pulp. Once I’m done with my work at the cold press, I guess we’ll know. Heh."

Used before "anyhoo":

"I’m personally not a fan of cars, bicycles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, skis or skateboards, though I support everyone else’s rights to make poor choices and use them. Heh. Anyhoo."

Used when he’s apparently listening to Bruce Springsteen’s "Glory Days":

"I like to look back wistfully at my glory days and read my greatest hits. Heh."

Used on Twitter trying to get Randy Brock to start saying "Heh."

"@RandyBrock, As a media colleague, you have my permission to 'Heh', if you are so inspired. Haven't gotten my trademark yet ... Heh."

Used on Twitter trying to goad Levi Kaiser into reading one of his stories:

"@LeviKaiser I thought you’d like this story. Heh. It looks like a good project for Benike."

Used on Twitter trying to start a rumor about me being "secretly a clown":

"This is a suspicious exchange. Is @SteveLange2, editor of #rochestermag, secretly a clown (@snappyclown)? Heh."

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.