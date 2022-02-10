SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

Chabad launches 10-week Torah studies Lunch N' Learn course

The class is designed for people at all levels of Jewish knowledge.

Rabbi Shloime Greene
Rabbi Shloime Greene. Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
February 10, 2022 07:11 AM
ROCHESTER — Chabad of Southern Minnesota is launching a new Torah studies course called Kosher Lunch N’ Learn, an adult class designed for people at all levels of Jewish knowledge.

The classes are being held at One Discovery Square, 202 Fourth St. SW, Rochester. The classes began Feb. 3, run from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and continue for 10 consecutive weeks.

“This course is truly novel in the way it probes the depths of classic Jewish thought to address the issue we face in contemporary Jewish life,” said Rabbi Schloime Greene, the course instructor. “I am looking forward to the great discussions that these texts no doubt will generate. The dialogue among participants is often my favorite part of the class.”

Some of the topics to be addressed are the Jewish perspective on realizing your true potential, human struggle, and the power of a single action.

“Whether you consider yourself a Reform, Conservative, Orthodox or an unaffiliated Jew, this class will bring meaning and insight which will enhance your day, no matter where you attend services,” Greene said.

Lunch will be catered by MedCity Kosher, making this the first kosher lunch option available in Rochester. Kosher deli sandwiches will be served (vegetarian meal available with prior request).

Registration is required. Call Chabad at 507-288-7500 to enroll or visit www.ChabadSouthernMN.com/Lunch .

