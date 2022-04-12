Cheers to National Ernie Pyle Day

Earlier this month, it was National Hug a Newsperson Day. I did not receive a hug. Hugs are hard to come by nowadays. However, I am not a newsperson; I’m a columnist, so logically, I should not have been hugged.

There are dates to honor something almost every single day. This month included National Beer Day (a big supporter), and just yesterday, it was National Eight Track Day. Boomers remember our eight-track days well.

One date being recognized this month was important to me. April 18 is recognized as National Ernie Pyle Day. A few of you may remember this name. Ernie Pyle was a war correspondent during World War II.

The world never learns as still today we receive reports from war zones. Men and women reporters from around the world are currently in Ukraine. Reports vary, but I have read six journalists have been killed so far in this war.

Here’s the beauty of Ernie Pyle – he didn’t write about generals, war strategies, or give opinions. He wrote about the infantry guy, the G.I. Joe, the sailor. His columns were pecked out on a typewriter, reviewed by military censors, and then released for newspaper publication.

Pyle would fit as many names and hometowns in his stories as possible. In his articles, the common soldier became more important than those with a bunch of stars on their helmet.

During that long, horrific war, people on the home front would get their newspapers and swiftly check Pyle’s column to see who he wrote about that day. I imagine it was a thrill for the towns or to the families of the men and women away at war to be mentioned. This was good news — to hear something, anything.

Pyle’s stories from the war front became popular. From that typewriter he lugged around came powerful accounts of the war filled with emotion. In 1944, Pyle won a Pulitzer Prize for his writing.

I have read two books about Pyle in recent years. One was “Brave Men” and the other was “Home With Ernie Pyle.”

Ernie did not make it home if you do not know his story. I’m guessing the small-town Indiana boy never imagined he would be the subject of a bunch of books. Others pulled his work together from over the years.

Before becoming a war correspondent, he wrote about the Depression and aviation and drove around America composing stories about the people he met. He had already penned himself into living rooms and front porches in our country.

He was killed on April 18, 1945, on the island of le Shima in the Pacific, which was part of the Okinawa campaign. The entire country was saddened as his war dispatches to the homefront were carried in hundreds of daily and weekly newspapers.

It was heartbreaking as Ernie was so close to coming home with all the soldiers he wrote about. The war would end soon.

I have high regard for old-school columnists. Ernie Pyle was one, along with Eleanor Roosevelt and even Will Rogers. You can read a Pyle column over 70 years later, picture the scene, and still feel his sentiment.

I fancy the Pyle model of writing. Compose from the heart the journey of an ordinary but remarkable person. Sprinkle the words with emotion and write a story that will be meaningful to many.

I am blessed to have this opportunity to write. My home front is here in the great state of Minnesota. Ernie, you have not been forgotten. I salute you with a cold one — might as well tie two national days together.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .