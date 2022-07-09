Chicago -- and the ride home -- was a dining delight

We’d been on the train for almost six hours, but hadn’t moved an inch for the past 90 minutes.

Being stuck in the middle of Wisconsin wouldn’t have been so bad if I’d had rolling farmland or a moody hardwood forest outside my window, but I was looking at the rusty fire escape on the back of a warehouse.

We’d been gone for five days and, with all due respect to Chicago, I was ready to be home.

“The track ahead is being inspected for storm damage,” the conductor announced over a crackly P-A system. “I should have an update for you in 15 or 20 minutes.”

Maybe I should just go ahead and eat the pizza …

The trip to Chicago five days earlier had gone like clockwork, and after settling into our hotel room we set off in search of dinner. We always enjoy trying the local cuisine when we travel, and decided even before leaving home that the first meal of our long weekend would be authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

“Our pizza takes about an hour to bake,” our server explained. She paused in case we decided that was too long to wait.

The place smelled fantastic.

“That’s fine,” I said. “We’ll wait.”

It was a good decision. The pizza was three inches thick and, despite sharing a small pie, we carried most of it back to the hotel in a to-go box.

I ate a slice of cold pizza for supper the next night while sitting on the bed watching a Cubs game.

The rest of the pizza sat untouched in our mini-fridge for the next two days, facing tough competition from Chicago-style hot dogs and brunch at a café known for five-inch stacks of pancakes.

We brought the remaining pizza along when we changed hotels, intending to finish it before catching our train the next afternoon. We would have, too, if we hadn’t been uncomfortably full from that morning’s breakfast buffet.

Still, the pizza was too good to leave in Chicago, so we found room for it in a suitcase. We’d been eating leftovers for a few days before the trip, and our dining choices at home would be limited until we could get to the supermarket. It would be nice to return with a tasty souvenir.

Granted, it was another leftover. But one with a distinguished provenance.

And then our train got waylaid in Wisconsin.

The rusty fire escape outside my window was interesting for the first 10 minutes. But as the delay stretched past an hour, I started thinking about Chicago-style deep dish pizza.

Fight it, I told myself. But I was losing the battle.

After an hour and a half I was about to pull my suitcase down from the overhead luggage rack when the train surged forward and we were rolling again.

We finished the pizza for lunch at home on a Wednesday … a handful of red peppers, a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and 90 seconds in the microwave and it was as tasty as when it came out of the oven at the restaurant on Friday night. Almost.

Now if we can just figure out a way to bring home a Chicago-style hot dog without the bun getting all soggy …

Dan Conradt, a lifelong Mower County resident, lives in Austin with his wife, Carla Johnson.