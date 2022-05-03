SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Chloe Weingarten: '50 by 50' goal leads to a higher state of traveling

Chloe Weingarten Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Opinion by Chloe Weingarten
May 03, 2022 08:30 AM
My mother’s obsession began at her friend’s 50th birthday party themed “50 by 50.” The friend had just returned triumphant from an overnight solo Alaskan trip, the 50th state crossed off in the nick of time before turning the big five-oh.

Mom raced home, sat down with my little sister and immediately began documenting her state checklist. She was only at 34 states. She put out a call on Facebook: Would anyone want to embark on this adventure with her?

Every journey became an opportunity to check off another state. A work trip to Philly meant lunch in Delaware. A girls trip to Boston meant a stop in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. She went to Alaska during prime wildfire season, and almost got trapped in Homer when a forest fire closed the lone highway. She tried to coerce me to tour colleges in un-visited states, like Wyoming and West Virginia, claiming these states are home to premier institutions of higher learning. She somehow was able to spin a girls trip to Alabama and Mississippi as a great adventure, and has convinced nine ladies to go with her in May; two more states. Check! Check!

This past summer we got “invited” to Oklahoma to see friends that had moved away from Rochester 10 years ago. I was skeptical, my image of Oklahoma was formed from "Tiger King." But this was a fantastic trip. I got to reconnect with my old friend. Oklahoma City has so much to offer — colorful murals, a great zoo and a fun food scene.

Last week, my dad and I went on college tours through Massachusetts. He took an unexpected detour south to Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He was giddy to check off a state before Mom. We texted our selfie to her to gloat, only to find out she had been there two years ago!

Globetrotting is the standard for adventure and exploration. It is considered anticlimactic to cross state borders instead of flashing a passport to enter an exotic locale. My mom trekking across America has proven this wrong. On her trips to seemingly mundane places, she uncovers the unexpected lying in plain sight: a chuck wagon ride through the Black Hills to hummingbird watching next to a convention center in Texas. She is an inspiration to find hidden opportunities behind every road sign. Only seven states left and a few more years. Anyone up for Arkansas?

Chloe Weingarten is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Related Topics: PEOPLETEEN COLUMNS
