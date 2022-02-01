Chloe Weingarten: Composting has become a family obsession

My dad started composting in our backyard eight years ago. As an avid gardener, he wanted to boost the tomato and zucchini harvest. Also, ever environmentally conscious, we wanted to cut our weekly contribution to the city landfill.

Composting is the process of decomposing organic matter to generate rich, nutrient filled soil; perfect for gardens. There are four ingredients: organic matter, moisture, bacteria, and oxygen. Organic matter are vegan-based food scraps, old cardboard, paper egg cartons, and deceased houseplants.

We have a small compost bucket inside, and then a larger one outside of our garage. When the bucket gets full, my dad lugs it out to his DIY compost site by our treeline. The compost site is made of a few wooden pallets surrounded by a faulty wire fence — a half-hearted attempt to keep the waste heaped up in a pile. Every few weeks, my dad pitchforks the pile, stirring and aerating it so the bacteria can keep up their labor.

Autumn is a sad time when the garden dies and the leaves fall. The dead zucchini and cucumber plants are torn from the earth and unceremoniously thrown atop the pile. The trees charitably dump their leaves all over the pile. This dead, dried-out stuff is critical because this organic "brown matter" balances the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio, giving the bacteria a well-balanced diet.

Winter’s cold slows the decomposition down, but does not stop it. When the compost pile is stirred, steam rises, proving the bacteria are still hard at work turning our food into dirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every new year, we always get some surprise visitors scavenging at the compost pile. One night I found a possum sitting in our bucket snacking on rotten veggies. Another year a pair of raccoons raided the bucket and threw its contents across the snow. But we don’t really mind sharing our food waste with our forest friends so long as they do not make a mess, and it amuses us to see mice and squirrels scurrying through the pile. However, to stymie the crows we now cover the pile with a pallet.

In the darkest depths of January and February, when the temperature drops into the negative double digits, we do take a break. The vast increase in our garbage is shocking, I am guilt-ridden for every apple core tossed out. What a waste; it could have been in the garden, but now to the dump. It's always a relief when the thaw hits and we can start lugging our bucket back to the pile.

Springtime marks a joyous occasion when we can harvest our dirt. We always have two piles, an active growing pile and a resting pile, where decomposition is allowed to finish. We alternate them every year, adding scraps to the growing pile and harvesting dirt from the resting pile. We need a wheelbarrow to haul the new, coveted dirt to the garden to lay down a thick layer of what once was our food scraps. The rising temperatures gets the bacteria in the active pile thriving.

Summer is the height of the composting and growing season. The compost pile is in full force, generating massive amounts of heat. The garden becomes a jungle; plants grow out of control, thriving from the nutrients in the composted soil. We always have more zucchini than we know what to do with, and every Aug. 8 participate in the “Leave zucchini on your neighbor’s doorstep” holiday.

Our eccentric obsession with our compost pile has become an integral part of our family tradition, and naturally has become the butt of many of our jokes. But importantly, it has raised my awareness of how much garbage we produce and how one simple hobby can make this world just a little better.

Also, who doesn’t love a ripe, juicy tomato?

Chloe Weingarten is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

