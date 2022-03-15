Chloe Weingarten: Tapping into our springtime tradition

Winter fades as we begin our springtime tradition: making maple syrup.

Valentine’s Day weekend, my dad and I bundle up against the frigid cold and load the sled with tapping supplies. We pull the sled across the deep snow of our backyard into our woods.

We work from maple tree to maple tree drilling, pounding taps, attaching tubing snaked to blue bags to collect sap.

Our blue bag collection method was preceded by many failed collection iterations. Pro tips: don’t use glass bottles; they will explode, don’t use milk jugs; they blow away.

By early March, I know spring is finally coming when the sap begins to flow through the maple trees, rising from roots to canopies. It starts out as a trickle, flowing on the warmer, 40-degree days. By the spring equinox, the sap flows with more force, sometimes filling entire bags. Last year a couple bags got so full they popped off the tubing and spilled their contents onto the forest floor.

It brings us great delight to see the enormous amount of sap filling our bags, and we keep careful notes to see which trees produce the most. We collect a few times a week, dragging the sled across the partially melted muddy forest floor. We empty our bags into old milk jugs collected through the winter. This heavy load of milk jugs is then hauled back to the house.

Every burner on the stove is turned on and jugs of sap are strained to remove small insects and forest debris and emptied into pots. The kitchen becomes a steamy, sticky workshop while we boil large vats of sap. It takes about 50 gallons of sap to boil down to one gallon of syrup. The sap is boiled and boiled until it just fills one little pot.

With great care, we boil this last amount to just 217 degrees. A little more and the whole thing is ruined. At this stage it can also turn into foam and ruin the stove. After this anxiety, it is time to bottle the precious syrup.

We could go to any grocery store and buy a bottle of maple syrup without the hassle of making our own. However, our sap-making tradition celebrates the transition from winter to spring. Season changes can be forgotten with busy life, so by taking the time to appreciate Earth’s natural transition keeps us grounded and appreciate our natural surroundings.

Nothing is sweeter than pancakes doused with our homemade maple syrup infused with our backyard.

Chloe Weingarten is a junior at Mayo High School. Send comments on teen columns to Jeff Pieters, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

