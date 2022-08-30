Chuck Wheeler Handlon: Why I won't be watching football this year

I love the game of football. Growing up, I played pick up tackle football with friends. Even after a snowstorm we’d go out to play, rolling and falling into the snow. I lived north of Detroit and my dad always had the Detroit Lions games on the radio. Thanksgiving wasn’t complete without football. My friends and I would watch college football nonstop New Year’s Day when the bowl games were held.

My first teaching job in 1975 was at Huron High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This was the era of the Bo Schembechler vs. Woody Hayes “three yards and a cloud of dust.” Michigan and Ohio State played physical knockout games to determine the Big Ten Champion and which team would go to the Rose Bowl. Bo’s sons attended Huron and one year Matt Schembechler was a student in my chemistry class. It was also a year Michigan went to the Rose Bowl, but sadly Matt didn’t give me tickets.

I attended games at Michigan Stadium before it became “The Big House.” When our oldest son attended Michigan Law School, I went out and joined him in the student section during a thrilling victory over Wisconsin (10-4). You can imagine my joy when the students at Century High School chose the music of the University of Michigan fight song, “Hail To The Victors,” for the new Century Panther Marching Band. Students had voted with the Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan fight songs as their choice. Michigan was national champion that year and students had often heard the recognizable music.

But as the fall football season looms, this year will be different for me. I am determined to avoid watching football — “cold turkey.”

Why would I stop watching something I enjoy? Simply put, while I love the “game” of football, I can no longer support the “industry” of football. The values surrounding football and the actions of football players have become, in my opinion, so outrageous that I feel I can’t give football my attention or time. I can’t ignore or condone what is happening off the field even though I enjoy the entertainment of the game.

I understand football on the college and professional level has changed immensely since the time I began paying attention 60 years ago. Some of those changes have been for the better, such as improved equipment and protocols to protect the safety of the participants. Or training and physical fitness regimens that help prevent injury.

However, I feel the entire media-driven, billion, billion-dollar entertainment industry of football is now like a car careening down a hill unchecked with its brakes broken and it’s rolling over innocent people in its path.

Let’s start with the money. Any pretense of college football players being “student athletes” was over long before the courts ruled that players could earn money for their “Name, Image & Likeness” (NIL). While I agree in a sense that college player have been “exploited” by universities, the pendulum has swung to levels of compensation that I feel are excessive. This June it was reported that the top high school quarterback recruit signed a $ 9.5 million NIL deal to play for the University of Miami. What message does this send to students working hard to get through college with perhaps a small academic scholarship?

The salaries for professional football players have become unfathomable, with ever-escalating contracts that strive to be “the highest paid.” The top quarterbacks in the NFL are commanding salaries that exceed $50 million. This pushes team owners to demand publicly funded stadiums (at a cost to taxpayers), and extremely expensive deals for televised rights.

Today those amounts of money are increasing exponentially after the ruling by the Supreme Court in 2018 allowing states to establish sports betting venues. Right now, Minnesota has not passed legislation establishing a method of sports betting. However, just over an hour drive south of Rochester, one can place bets at a casino in Iowa. Sure, there are fans who want to place the casual bet on their favorite team. But let’s be serious here, there are many who want to become “rich quick” and the unintended consequence could be more gambling addicts.

What became the tipping point that turned me off to watching football was the horrific sexual abuse allegations against quarterback Deshaun Watson. Although no charges were leveled against him, he all but admitted to sexual misconduct in his settlement with 23 victims. Initially, a mediator gave him a six-game suspension, which would have meant a miniscule loss of his salary. However, after the NFL appealed the ruling, Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $ 5 million. Watson’s contract will guarantee him $ 250 million over five years. So, $5 million is “chump change,” even though Watson is no “chump.” He’s laughing all the way to the bank.

The Watson case is one of a number of public sexual or violent abuses of women by NFL football players that have occurred in the last decade. Once again, the implicit message is that these men feel empowered to act in ways that would otherwise get someone locked up in prison.

Sadly, there has also been sexual assault on the athletes themselves. In June of 2021 I was shocked to hear that Matt Schembechler, Bo Schembechler’s son and my former student, reported he had been sexually abused by Dr. Anderson, who was the football team physician. Matt was in fourth grade and claims that he had shared this with his mother and they had confronted Bo. Bo refused to fire Anderson, according to Matt, and forbade Matt to say any more. Although the family denies this story, this past June the University of Michigan agreed to a $ 490 million settlement with over a thousand of Anderson’s victims.

These aspects of football are what moved me this year to decide I could no longer devote attention to watching. I feel watching or listening to games is being a “consumer” of the product, and I don’t agree with all of the values of that product. I am not calling for a “boycott” of the industry, nor am I trying to say that if you watch football, you are immoral or deficient in any way.

I am also not naïve to think that one person’s absence is going to make a difference to football. I recall of a story about activist A.J. Muste that might help explain my reasoning. Muste was once standing alone outside the White House with a candle to protest what he felt was an unjust policy. A reporter asked him, “Do you really think you are going to change the policies of this country by standing out here alone at night in front of the White House with a candle?” Muste replied, “Oh I don’t do this to change the country. I do this so the country won’t change me.”

Why am I sharing this personal decision? I am not trying to “beat my chest” to claim virtue. I want to encourage you to reflect about how you devote your time and attention and what that devotion means. The Bible says (Matthew 6: 21), “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” What you do and consume has value to you. Pay attention to what you value.

Chuck Wheeler Handlon is married and has two sons. He continues to teach STEM camps, substitute and conduct chemical magic shows under his stage name, “Dr. Boom.”

