C'mon MLB, get your act together for the fans

“I stare out the window and wait for spring.” — Roger Hornsby

Every morning about 5:30 a.m. I walk to the end of my driveway and pick up my Wall Street Journal.

If I’m still a little sleepy, I’m wide awake by the time I get back in the house, particularly from November through February. Most of the time, I head outside in pajamas, slippers, and my robe, so I guess that’s my bad.

Heading to a warm climate is not in my immediate future. I have friends in Florida, and my wife and I have received many kind invitations to come on down. However, we have a granddaughter active in high school extracurricular activities. This time in her life is remarkable, and we could never get these moments back, so we will stay in cold Minnesota for now.

February generally does bring sunny news — pitchers and catchers report to spring training, soon followed by all position players in Major League Baseball. But in all the sports hoopla lately — playoff football games, college basketball, and the upcoming Super Bowl — maybe you’ve heard the baseball news is not sunny.

The players have been locked out, and currently, MLB has its first work stoppage in 26 years. I hope the players and owners do not act like legislators, but instead get a new collective bargaining agreement worked out.

The average MLB salary is $4.17 million, and the minimum salary is $570,500. I’m not taking sides as there are complex issues that I won’t even get into. Still, fans are a bit beat up the last couple of years with the stupiddemic, politicians who never reach across the aisle except for mudslinging, and the world is in a crappy place right now.

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Arthur Herman called the past couple of years the "Great Confinement."

Work it out, baseball negotiators.

Some of us want to put on our ball cap, grab a bag of sunflower seeds, our gloves and take in a baseball game. In reading about this lockout, the article stated that this is the ninth work stoppage for Major League Baseball.

I’m not sure why, but I recall the first baseball player strike in the spring of 1972. I know millions of baseball facts. My wife doesn’t understand how I can recall all those baseball facts, particularly when I can’t remember where I put something one minute ago. She doesn’t understand how a man’s brain works — gee whiz.

Life was doggone fun in 1972. I was playing baseball at a two-year college. We were practicing for our season-opener. I remember hearing the Major League players walked out on April 1, 1972, and I thought, “What the heck? They play baseball!”

I didn’t realize they had a great deal to fight for. The average major league baseball salary at that time was $34,092, and the minimum salary was $13,595.

The fans could relate to those guys. Fifty years ago, the players fought for pensions, free agency and other rights.

According to one source, the median personal income for an adult in the U.S. in 2020 was $35,805. That’s barely above the average baseball salary 50 years ago.

I ask that the negotiators for both sides to remember the fans.

I understand that some people don’t give a ‘cat’s behind about professional sports. I get it, but for some, the game of baseball is in our DNA.

I’m hoping one of these cold mornings as I trudge outside, the headline will be “Baseball lockout ends; spring training to start.”

The great Hall of Fame player Roger Hornsby once said, “People ask me what I do in the winter when there’s no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

Come on, spring.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .