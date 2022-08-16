SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Coin Cleanerama was truly unique

A new kind of clothes cleaning came to Med City in 1963.

091622 Lens1.jpg
The Kahler Corp. opened their fourth Model Lawler Clearners location at the south end of the new Crossroads Shopping Center in early fall of 1963.
Contributed
By Lee Hilgendorf
August 16, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Shortly after the opening of the new Crossroads Shopping Center in 1963, Model-Lawler Cleaners unveiled their plans for a new concept in cleaning clothes: Clothing Care Center and Coin Cleanerama. A new 4,000-square-foot building located on the south end of the shopping center would feature full professional dry cleaning services available six days a week plus a 24-hour coin-operated laundry.

The center also featured a lounge with background music, a play area with cribs and playpens for the children, and a television. The entire building was climatized for year-round customer comfort and the elimination of the usual humidity associated with a coin-operated laundry.

As a special service to busy housewives while they waited for their clean clothes, a salon with a coin-operated hair washing station and drying equipment was at their disposal.

Clothing Care Center and Coin Cleanerama at the Crossroads was truly head and shoulders above the rest.

081622 Lens2.JPG
After many remodelings and names changes, the south end of the Crossroads is still dedicated to clean clothes.
Contributed

"Lens on History” is a weekly photo feature by Lee Hilgendorf, a volunteer at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Related Topics: HISTORYLEE HILGENDORFLENS ON HISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
The Rogues.jpg
Community
Rochester rock stars from the early days
From covering songs heard on the radio to playing gigs around town, Rochester had an early rock 'n' roll scene.
August 16, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
One guy, 161 IMDb credits
Columnist Steve Lange interviews Ed Araquel, movie photographer
August 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Growing need for music teachers
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 16, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rochester's unemployment rate is at a record low
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else