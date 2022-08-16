Coin Cleanerama was truly unique

Shortly after the opening of the new Crossroads Shopping Center in 1963, Model-Lawler Cleaners unveiled their plans for a new concept in cleaning clothes: Clothing Care Center and Coin Cleanerama. A new 4,000-square-foot building located on the south end of the shopping center would feature full professional dry cleaning services available six days a week plus a 24-hour coin-operated laundry.

The center also featured a lounge with background music, a play area with cribs and playpens for the children, and a television. The entire building was climatized for year-round customer comfort and the elimination of the usual humidity associated with a coin-operated laundry.

As a special service to busy housewives while they waited for their clean clothes, a salon with a coin-operated hair washing station and drying equipment was at their disposal.

Clothing Care Center and Coin Cleanerama at the Crossroads was truly head and shoulders above the rest.

After many remodelings and names changes, the south end of the Crossroads is still dedicated to clean clothes.

