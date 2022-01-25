Come to Rochester for the work, stay for the au gratin potatoes

Twenty-two years in Rochester. And Part II of 22 chronological moments that, for whatever reason, have made us appreciate where we live, and have, slowly, turned us into Minnesotans.

In case you missed it, last week covered Moments 1-13, like No. 4: Lindy and I eat our first meal at Michael’s, the restaurant classic. Lindy, when taking her first bite of the au gratin potatoes, moans with pleasure in a way that makes others around us uncomfortable.

Here are Moments 14-22.

14. A Mayo endocrinologist calls to ask about a photo of a woman in a recent issue of Rochester Magazine — concerned about a bump on her neck. I have to call a stranger and ask about her throat. She does, she tells me, have a thyroid issue that is being treated. That night, I breathlessly explain to my family how I saved someone’s life.

15. From the police blotter (and, yes, it’s during a school snow day): “14-year-old boy has foot stuck in a guinea pig cage.”

16. My sister-in-law Tammi is two years into fighting brain cancer. My brother calls from Michigan and asks if I know any docs doing experimental treatments. Just something to give Tammi some hope. Because I live near Mayo Clinic.

17. That night, our city-league volleyball team is at Whistle Binkies after a game. I mention the longshot of the brain cancer research thing. Then, after five years of playing alongside him, find out our middle hitter, Jann, is a renowned glioblastoma researcher. He gets in touch with my brother.

18. From the police blotter, during a long snowstorm: “Man reports that neighbor is snowblowing snow into caller’s driveway. Reporting party feels it is intentional.”

19. Daughter Hadley, after three years of auditioning, lands a coveted — well, 5 a.m. — spot at one of the city’s great fundraisers, the Eagles Cancer Telethon. She gets to tell the story about her aunt Tammi, who put up one of the greatest fights any brain tumor has ever faced.

20. In 2020, during the heart of the pandemic, the Plummer Building is bathed in “Mayo” blue. In the Hilton Building, they hand-switch on lights nightly to form a 16-story-high heart. At Charter House, they hoist a 24-foot, 100-light star to the top of the building.

21. In 2020, during the heart of the pandemic, local restaurants, too numerous to mention, offer free food — no questions asked — to kids in need. “Just call ahead and order the School Lunch Special. However many you need.”

22. On Christmas Eve of 2021, with all of the kids home, we drive downtown to see the Plummer Building, now lit up like a Christmas tree. And the heart-shaped lights of the Hilton. The star at Charter House. On the way back home, we pass the site where Michael’s once stood, and I wonder if any other restaurant in town still uses that au gratin potato recipe, if only for Lindy’s sake.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.