Community listening sessions held at 125 Live this week

ROCHESTER — Community listening sessions are being hosted by the National Community Resource Center (NCRC) at 125 Live this week.

The sessions are aimed at improving listening and the ability to understand others within the community. The sessions are led by NCRC founder and CEO William Amstutz.

These are the remaining listening sessions being held this week:

Maximizing transitions: From success to significance

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Where: 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW

ADVERTISEMENT

What: "One of our favorite NEW listening sessions. We cannot control many life transitions, but we can work at maximizing benefits."

Five Tools for effective listening

When: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Where: 125 Live

What: "Great tools to expand your listening tool kit. Listening is the first step to understanding. Imagine increasing your ability to understand others better. This is the right place to sharpen existing tools and expand your listening skills."

Bringing out the best in you and me

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Where: 125 Live

What: "Listening Lunch, $5 special for pizza! Learn about the 'listening tool kit' and how to expand your listening skills to encourage others. Gwen Amstutz, who is an administrator known for bringing out the best in employees and her extended family and friends will be a special guest highlighting this event."

Those interested in going should park at the upper parking lot at 125 Live and use the north entrance. For additional information call 507-254-1265, or go to the NCRC website at www.ncommunityrc.org .